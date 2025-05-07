Latest From Red Hat's Official Site (Some Buzzwords, Too)

Welcome back to our series about building a smart, cloud-native financial advisor powered by AI. In How to build AI-ready applications with Quarkus, we explored how to infuse the application with AI-powered chat and retrieval-augmented generation. In this installment, we'll evolve the WealthWise application into a serverless architecture using Red Hat OpenShift Serverless, enabling more responsive scaling, lower operational costs, and flexible deployment options across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Why move to serverless?

Over time, the deployment models for software have moved to try and best utilize available computing resources. The move from applications running on bare-metal servers to virtual machines allowed for multiple monolithic systems to be run on a single piece of hardware. The introduction of container technology meant that applications could be decomposed into smaller microservices that could again be deployed to make the best use of available computing resources, as shown in Figure 1.