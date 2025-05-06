news
Open Hardware/Modding and Linux-Friendly Devices
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Arduino Uno Gets Upgraded with Integrated Ethernet and USB Type-C
The UnoNet is a microcontroller board based on the ATmega328PB, designed with the same form factor and pin layout as the Arduino Uno Rev 3. It integrates Ethernet via a W5500 controller and includes a USB Type-C port, RJ45 connector, DC barrel jack, ICSP header, and reset button.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ (Updated)Modular Cerebro Clusterboard Supports Raspberry Pi CM4/CM5, Jetson, and Radxa CM5
Cerebro is an upcoming clusterboard platform launching on Kickstarter, designed for AI, edge computing, and embedded development. It supports a range of compute modules including Raspberry Pi CM4 and CM5, NVIDIA Jetson, and Radxa CM5, providing a modular base for scalable systems.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ (Updated) ESP32-C5-DevKitC-1 with 240MHz RISC-V Processor, Zigbee, and Thread Connectivity
The ESP32-C5-DevKitC-1 is another upcoming entry-level development board designed for IoT applications, featuring the ESP32-C5-WROOM-1 module. This board supports key wireless protocols, including Wi-Fi 6 (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), Bluetooth LE 5, Zigbee, and Thread.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Open Home Foundation Marks Second Year with Structural Changes and Home Assistant 2025.4 Update
April 2025 marked the start of the Open Home Foundation’s second year. Since its launch at the State of the Open Home 2024 event, the Foundation has grown rapidly, gaining broad community and industry support. Last month’s 2025 event highlighted key milestones from its first year and outlined plans for continued development.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ LILYGO T-Echo Lite Offers Integrated LoRa, GNSS, and E-Paper Display in Compact Form
The LILYGO T-Echo Lite is a compact wireless development board designed for embedded applications that require long-range communication, positioning, and low-power display capabilities. Built around the Nordic nRF52840 microcontroller, the platform supports a wide range of wireless protocols and is available in several hardware configurations.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Luckfox Core1106 Smart 86 Box with Touchscreen, RS485 Interface, and Optional Wireless Connectivity
The Luckfox Core1106 Smart 86 Box is a development board designed for integration into standard 86-type wall enclosures. Based on the Luckfox-Pico-86-Panel series, it features Rockchip’s RV1106G2 or RV1106G3 processor and is intended for use in smart home interfaces and industrial control systems.
-
Other Hardware
-
The Register UK ☛ China’s Loongson chips now run Inspur’s OpenStack stack
Loongson's LoongArch is a proprietary instruction set architecture developed to cut reliance on foreign tech, which is mostly a blend of MIPS and RISC-V. The Chinese chip shop has deployed the ISA in processors powering industrial gear, desktops, and servers. Loongson's silicon is still trailing behind the performance of top-tier x86 and Arm processors, but the gap is closing.
-
Arduino ☛ Knuckle typing in mixed reality just makes sense
While mixed reality — virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) — has come a long way in recent years, there are still a lot of challenges that developers struggle to overcome in a practical and user-friendly way. Typing is one example and current virtual keyboard implementations are slow and clumsy. But people already have a sense called proprioception that can help. Created by researchers at KTH Royal Institute of Technology and Ericsson Research, KnuckleBoard is an experimental keyboard interface that takes advantage of users’ proprioception.
-