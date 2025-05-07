today's leftovers

Firefox recently officially switched to Git, in a completely different Git tree than their old mirror. This presented me a little bit of a problem because I have a collection of local changes I make to my own Firefox builds, which I carry as constantly-rebased commits on top of the upstream Firefox tree. The change in upstream trees meant that I was going to have to move my commits to the new tree. When I wrote my first entry I thought I might try to do this in some clever way similar to rebasing my own changes on top of something that was rebased, but in the end I decided to do it the simple and brute force way that I was confident would either work or would leave me in a situation I could back out from easily.