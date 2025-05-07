news
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux
Games
Boiling Steam ☛ Chains of Freedom Review
When this game came up in my list of upcoming releases, it immediately caught my eye. Tactical combat? Check. Decent looking? Check. Turn-based? Check. So, I had to give it a try.
Distributions and Operating Systems
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Distro Watch ☛ Distribution Release: Clonezilla Live 3.2.1-28
Clonezilla Live is a minimal, live distribution which provides tools for cloning and restoring disk and partition images. The project's latest release, version 3.2.1-28, is based on Ubuntu 25.04.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Jeff Geerling ☛ 4x faster network file sync with rclone (vs rsync)
I've been using rclone as part of my 3-2-1 backup plan for years. It's amazing at copying, moving, and syncing files from and to almost any place (including Cloud storage, local storage, NAS volumes, etc.), but I had somehow pigeonholed it as "for cloud to local or vice-versa", and never considered it for local transfer, like over my own LAN.
Web Browsers/Web Servers
University of Toronto ☛ I moved my local Firefox changes between Git trees the easy way
Firefox recently officially switched to Git, in a completely different Git tree than their old mirror. This presented me a little bit of a problem because I have a collection of local changes I make to my own Firefox builds, which I carry as constantly-rebased commits on top of the upstream Firefox tree. The change in upstream trees meant that I was going to have to move my commits to the new tree. When I wrote my first entry I thought I might try to do this in some clever way similar to rebasing my own changes on top of something that was rebased, but in the end I decided to do it the simple and brute force way that I was confident would either work or would leave me in a situation I could back out from easily.
Mozilla
Bryan Lunduke ☛ AI Powered Tabs in Firefox? But... Why?!
Plus: Firefox maker Mozilla finally admits they "May Be Forced to Scale Back Operations".
Education
Daniel Stenberg ☛ curl up 2025 is over
We managed to cram in no less than sixteen curl related presentations over the weekend. Some fifteen eager hackers had gathered for this years event, as per usual a whole bunch of registered attendees decided to not show up. We did not let that stop us or bring us down.
Funding
Bryan Lunduke ☛ "Black Sisterhood in Computing" Tax Payer Funded Grant Cancelled
The ending of DEl grants may cause the the Oregon State University Open Source Lab to shut down.
