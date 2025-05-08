Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers

I'm not really sure how to end something like this. Sure things mostly work now, but I guess the big lesson is that if you are a seasoned enough computer toucher, eventually you will stumble your way into a murder mystery and find out that you are both the killer and the victim being killed at the same time.

I had recently just installed Fedora 41 on my tower and had no issues. My tower has an older CPU and motherboard so I didn't expect any problems. Most of that hardware I listed above was released after Fedora 41 was released in late October 2024. I expected some issues for hardware compatibility for the first boot, but figured that an update and reboot would fix it. From experience I know that Fedora doesn't ever roll new install images after they release a major version. This makes sense from their perspective for mirror bandwidth reasons.

When we booted into the installer on his tower, the screen was stuck at 1024x768 on a 21:9 ultrawide. Fine enough, we can deal with that. The bigger problem was the fact that the ethernet card wasn't working. It wasn't detected in the PCI device tree. Luckily the board shipped with an embedded Wi-Fi card, so we used that to limp our way into Fedora. I figured it'd be fine after some updates.

It was not fine after that. The machine failed to boot after that round of updates. It felt like the boot splash screen was somehow getting the GPU driver into a weird state and the whole system hung. Verbose boot didn't work. I was almost worried that we had dead hardware or something.