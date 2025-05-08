news
Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
-
Xe's Blog ☛ An year of the Linux Desktop
I'm not really sure how to end something like this. Sure things mostly work now, but I guess the big lesson is that if you are a seasoned enough computer toucher, eventually you will stumble your way into a murder mystery and find out that you are both the killer and the victim being killed at the same time.[...]
I had recently just installed Fedora 41 on my tower and had no issues. My tower has an older CPU and motherboard so I didn't expect any problems. Most of that hardware I listed above was released after Fedora 41 was released in late October 2024. I expected some issues for hardware compatibility for the first boot, but figured that an update and reboot would fix it. From experience I know that Fedora doesn't ever roll new install images after they release a major version. This makes sense from their perspective for mirror bandwidth reasons.
When we booted into the installer on his tower, the screen was stuck at 1024x768 on a 21:9 ultrawide. Fine enough, we can deal with that. The bigger problem was the fact that the ethernet card wasn't working. It wasn't detected in the PCI device tree. Luckily the board shipped with an embedded Wi-Fi card, so we used that to limp our way into Fedora. I figured it'd be fine after some updates.
It was not fine after that. The machine failed to boot after that round of updates. It felt like the boot splash screen was somehow getting the GPU driver into a weird state and the whole system hung. Verbose boot didn't work. I was almost worried that we had dead hardware or something.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ The time is right for telcos to break free
Telecommunication service providers in fiercely competitive and saturated markets have a near constant two-pronged strategic mission: drive operational efficiencies to reduce costs and uncover new revenue streams.Over the years, new technologies including network virtualisation, cloud-native architectures and API-driven monetisation have emerged with the potential to turn service provider ambitions into reality.
-
PR Newswire ☛ Cockroach Labs Brings Distributed SQL to IBM LinuxONE and Linux on IBM Z
Cockroach Labs, a pioneer in cloud-native distributed SQL databases, today announced that its flagship product CockroachDB will support IBM LinuxONE and IBM Z systems. This strategic expansion to support the IBM s390x processor architecture brings CockroachDB's elastic scalability to some of the industry's most secured and reliable enterprise platforms. IBM customers can now deploy CockroachDB on IBM LinuxONE and Linux on IBM Z, complementing their existing investments with a modern data infrastructure built for hybrid cloud deployments and GenAI initiatives.
-
IBM LinuxONE 5
IBM LinuxONE Emperor 5 combines the highest levels of enterprise security, performance and scalability with Linux® and open-source workloads including hybrid cloud and AI applications. Powered by the IBM Telum® II processor with its multiple on-chip AI accelerators, LinuxONE 5 also includes confidential containers, high availability and AI inferencing on co-located data.
-
CRN ☛ IBM Think 2025: The Biggest News In AI, Linux
‘One of the biggest reactions we’ve gotten on Watsonx.orchestrate and agents is from services partners. They want to build agents. They want a way to have them land on a platform like Orchestrate, where they can leverage multiple models, multiple data repositories,’ says IBM Senior Vice President of Software and Chief Commercial Officer Rob Thomas.
-
HowTo Geek ☛ Fedora 42 Joins the Windows Subsystem for Linux [Ed: This is just simply an attack on GNU/Linux]
-
Windows Central ☛ Microsoft reminds us of another big name supporting WSL that you can now use [Ed: Microsoft sites advocate promote staying with Windows while mislabeling it as "Linux" ]
-
Web Pro News ☛ Fedora Linux Officially Available via WSL
-
The Register UK ☛ Fedora 42 now an official Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 distro