posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 06, 2025



Quoting: This Windows 11-like Linux distribution is aimed squarely at developers | ZDNET —

If you're looking for a Linux distribution to wean you from Windows, there are a lot of options. Even distributions that don't look and feel like Windows 10 or 11 can be tweaked to resemble Microsoft's OS.

And then there are some Linux distributions that resemble Windows out of the box. Among those distributions is a rather new player on the field, AnduinOS. Version 1.3 was just released, and after giving it a test, I'm impressed.

The latest version of AnduinOS is based on Ubuntu 25.04, so it has the same underpinnings as Canonical's celebrated distribution. That means it enjoys solid hardware support, a user-friendly package manager, a sound and stable base, and support until 2026.