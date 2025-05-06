news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 06, 2025



Quoting: LibreOffice Documentation in 2024 – TDF's Annual Report - The Document Foundation Blog —

Throughout the year, the documentation project closed the gap between LibreOffice’s major releases, and the updates of the corresponding user guides. By the end of the year, all of the version 24.2 guides were updated to match the release of LibreOffice 24.8, and ready to continue for the forthcoming release – 25.2 – which arrived in February 2025. The goal of tracking the software releases closely was achieved, and the documentation team is now in a steady state of small updates between releases.

The updates and enhancements of the guides were an effort of all of the team, coordinated by Jean Weber (Writer and Getting Started Guide), Olivier Hallot (Calc Guide), Peter Schofield (Impress and Draw guides). A number of volunteers also worked in each guide by writing and reviewing contents and suggesting improvements. Special thanks to Jean Weber for making the guides available for sale in printed format via Lulu Inc.