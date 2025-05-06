news
Web, Sharing, and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
GreyCoder ☛ PlexAmp: Stream Your Music Collection
Plexamp is a free music player developed by Plex. It’s designed specifically for users who want an audiophile experience when streaming their music collection. Unlike the standard Plex app, which is focused primarily on video, Plexamp focuses on music.
Mailing list ARChives ☛ 'die DSA die'
This finally removes all the remaining bits of DSA support from OpenSSH and fixes up the regress tests that I could run.
Web Browsers/Web Servers
MWL ☛ Migrating from Apache 2.4 to Caddy
I’ve been using Apache since the 1990s. The networking book requires information about QUIC, so I need experience with QUIC, so I need HTTP/3, so I can’t use Apache. I experimented with Caddy on my test host. It worked well as a reverse proxy, so I began putting it in place in production this weekend.
Mozilla
William Durand: Moziversary #7
A few days ago, this was my seventh Moziversary 🎂 I joined Mozilla as a full-time employee on May 1st, 2018. I previously blogged in
2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024.
Firefox Nightly: Keep on Rolling with Profile Improvements – These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 180
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
Pete Brown ☛ Auto-importing posts into my Hugo site
A few months back, not too long after I had moved my main blog off the Micro.blog service and over to Pika, I started playing around with Hugo on a Raspberry Pi that had been sitting in my office close doing nothing for a year or two. While I really like Pika and don’t intend to move my main blog, I find I cannot long resist tinkering around with self-hosting.
Education
RIPE ☛ The RIPE Chair Team Reports - May 2025
With just one week to go until RIPE 90 kicks off in Lisbon, here are some highlights and topics you can expect to be discussed at the meeting.
Public Services/Government
How to Not Pay German Taxes for Free Software Development Funded by the European Commission
I'll soon start my second project supported by NLnet and the European Commission. For the first one I spent way too much time figuring out if I need to pay taxes on the funding I receive. At least value added tax does not apply! However, German tax law is not clear about income tax from what I can tell, and even writing a petition to the federal ministry of finance to clear things up still leaves me with most of the uncertainty. In any case, I did not need to pay income tax on the funding the first time around. Who knows if it will stay this way?
Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
Open Access/Content
Society for Scholarly Publishing ☛ Ask The Chefs - The NIH Steps on the Open Access Accelerator
On 30 April 2025, the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) revised their 2024 Public Access Policy. Not only would the requirements of the Biden White House Nelson Memo still be going into effect, the timeline for their implementation has been accelerated from the beginning of 2026 to 1 July 2025. Jay Bhattacharya, Director of the NIH announced the policy change in a separate statement. To review, the Nelson Memo requires the immediate free availability, upon publication, of any papers detailing the results of federally-funded research, replacing the 12-month embargo previously allowed under the Obama era Holdren Memo. The policy also requires the research data behind those papers to be made publicly available at the time of publication, and all the data collected throughout the course of the funding award eventually be publicly released.
