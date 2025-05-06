news

Quoting: 5 most Windows-like Linux distros because old habits die hard | ZDNET —

Windows 10's end of life is coming in 2025, and that means you have to hope your machine can run Windows 11, buy a new computer, or try something different -- like Linux.

Linux shouldn't be considered a last-choice alternative, either, because it's every bit equal to Windows or MacOS. It's reliable, secure, user-friendly, and free. What more do you want?