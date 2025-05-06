news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 06, 2025



Quoting: Fastfetch 2.42 System Information Tool Fixes Virtual Disk Bugs —

Fastfetch, the tool beloved by Linux enthusiasts for showcasing a sleek summary of system information right in the terminal, has just launched its latest update: version 2.42.

The core change in this release is the normalization of the “Bios” module name to BIOS. Importantly, this update preserves backward compatibility—no configuration tweaks are required—since Fastfetch handles module names in a case‑insensitive manner. Consequently, users can upgrade and carry on without missing a beat.