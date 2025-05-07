news
New Planet GNOME and GNOME Foundation’s New Executive Director
Felipe Borges: It’s alive! Welcome to the new Planet GNOME!
A few months ago, I announced that I was working on a new implementation of Planet GNOME, powered by GitLab Pages. This work has reached a point where we’re ready to flip the switch and replace the old Planet website.
You can check it out at planet.gnome.org
GNOME ☛ So long, and thanks for all the fish
I knew this day would come at some point. It is time for me to say farewell to the GNOME Foundation in my capacity as the Interim Executive Director.
Last summer, Rob McQueen messaged me in mid-June asking if I could come on and help GNOME out as the Interim Executive Director. I had applied for the position the year before, and so he was familiar with my work. Some of the other board members knew me well, too – Karen Sandler and Michael Downey had both crossed my paths many times through SustainOSS. Rob wanted me to start as soon as possible, and to fill in as much as I could.
I told him, in no uncertain tones, that this was flat-out impossible.
First, I was one week away from moving to New Zealand from Vermont. The international move had been planned for a couple of years, and was right in the middle of happening. I had signed on to do a PhD at Te Herenga Waka Victoria University of Wellington. I already had a job as one of the co-organizers of CURIOSS and SustainOSS, where I also hosted a weekly podcast. And I had a job as a language consultant, making languages for novelists. I didn’t have a house lined up in Wellington. I would be arriving in winter.
GNOME ☛ Introducing Myself
I’m incredibly excited to serve the GNOME Foundation as its new full-time Executive Director.
As Richard mentioned, I am receiving the baton from him, after his tenure as the GNOME Foundation’s interim Executive Director. Richard helped guide the Foundation through some rough terrain and, after all that, I’m especially grateful that Richard has been so generous with his time. All the best, Richard. Thank you for everything you do! It always feels good to make a new friend like Richard and I don’t think he’ll be a stranger to the GNOME community, even once he’s neck-deep in his PhD thesis.
It is precisely that community — that global network of friends — that has me so excited to work with the GNOME Foundation. The word “excited” really doesn’t do it justice. I have been involved in many free software, open design, and open docs efforts over the years. But none of those have the gargantuan history, community, and installed base of GNOME. It is a privilege to serve GNOME, and I’m grateful. That gratitude is the entire reason I’m here and I’d like to take the rest of this post to explain where that feeling comes from — and what I hope to do with it.