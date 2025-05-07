New Planet GNOME and GNOME Foundation’s New Executive Director

I knew this day would come at some point. It is time for me to say farewell to the GNOME Foundation in my capacity as the Interim Executive Director.

Last summer, Rob McQueen messaged me in mid-June asking if I could come on and help GNOME out as the Interim Executive Director. I had applied for the position the year before, and so he was familiar with my work. Some of the other board members knew me well, too – Karen Sandler and Michael Downey had both crossed my paths many times through SustainOSS. Rob wanted me to start as soon as possible, and to fill in as much as I could.

I told him, in no uncertain tones, that this was flat-out impossible.

First, I was one week away from moving to New Zealand from Vermont. The international move had been planned for a couple of years, and was right in the middle of happening. I had signed on to do a PhD at Te Herenga Waka Victoria University of Wellington. I already had a job as one of the co-organizers of CURIOSS and SustainOSS, where I also hosted a weekly podcast. And I had a job as a language consultant, making languages for novelists. I didn’t have a house lined up in Wellington. I would be arriving in winter.