Linux Mint 22.2 Codenamed “Zara”, LMDE 7 Will be Called “Gigi”
Linux Mint 22.2 “Zara” will be based on Canonical’s long-term supported Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series, just like the Linux Mint 22 series. The Linux Mint project leader also unveiled the codename of the upcoming LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 7 distribution as “Gigi”.
While Linux Mint 22.2 will pretty much look and feel exactly like Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia”, the team plans to improve the default Mint-Y theme by adding a little bit of blue to “make grey slightly more metallic looking and appear more modern”, according to Clement Lefebvre.