This is what I’m doing with my old Windows 10 PC instead of trading it in like Microsoft wants me to
How do you stop a computer from losing its operating system support? Easy; change its operating system. While Microsoft has made it a tradition to axe its ties with its operating systems after a set amount of time, not everyone does. For instance, there are plenty of Linux distros out there that don't "go bad" like Windows does.
The solution here is easy; once Windows 10 falls out of support, I will put Linux on the computer and use that instead. These days, Linux operating systems are really easy to install and start using, so I shouldn't notice too much of a difference except some software won't work.
So, spoilers for one of my next week's articles: I'm actually giving Linux Mint a try right now. I got it installed as a dual-boot alongside Windows 10, and so far, I'm really enjoying it. It does help that Linux Mint is a great distro for Windows users, so I feel right at home.