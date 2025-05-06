news
Clonezilla Live 3.2.1-28 Is Out Based on Ubuntu 25.04 and Linux Kernel 6.14
Coming two months after Clonezilla Live 3.2.1-9, the Clonezilla Live 3.2.1-28 release is based on the Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) operating system series and it’s powered by Linux kernel 6.14 to offer users the best possible hardware support when running Clonezilla Live to backup their data.
This release also ships with new packages that are installed by default and therefore available on the live system to use as you need, including libfsapfs-utils, usb-modeswitch, and fscrypt, along with a new ocs-find-live-key tool that can be used with the ocs-put-log-usb tool to copy Clonezilla Live’s log files when running from RAM.