Mesa 25.1 Open-Source Graphics Stack Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Highlights of Mesa 25.1 include a fully mainlined Asahi driver as its UAPI was merged into the kernel, support for Mali G720/G925 GPUs in the Panfrost driver, YCbCr, dualSrcBlend, and Vulkan 1.2 support in the PanVK driver for Mali v10+ GPUs (Gxxx), and Zink/NVK as the default driver for NVIDIA GPUs, finally replacing the old nouveau driver.
Mesa 25.1 also improves the V3D graphics driver used for Raspberry Pi devices with support for the EXT_shader_framebuffer_image_fetch, EXT_shader_framebuffer_image_fetch_coherent, KHR_blend_equation_advanced, and KHR_blend_equation_advanced_coherent extensions.