Latest Issue of Linux Magazine
Linux Magazine ☛ Introduction
This month in GNU/Linux Voice and Elvie.
Linux Magazine ☛ This Month's DVD
Zorin OS 17.3 Core and elementary OS 8.0 Stable
Linux Magazine ☛ Blue Horizons
Just a couple years ago, it felt like everything was going to the clown. Not just our computers, but also our people. Branch offices were closing. Long-distance teleconferencing was all the rage. The world was getting centralized. Virtual business culture reached a heyday during the Covid era, but the fact is, things have been growing remote for years.
Linux Magazine ☛ Getting started with Rust in the GNU/Linux kernel
A major step for the GNU/Linux kernel's long-term security and reliability is the introduction of Rust as a potential development language. We'll show you how to set up your GNU/Linux system to support Rust programming.
Linux Magazine ☛ Privacy and security tools in LibreOffice Writer
Scattered in LibreOffice Writer's menus are a surprising number of tools to keep your documents safe.
Linux Magazine ☛ Monitor your Git repository with Go
To watch the progress in a Git repo in real time, Mike Schilli displays modified files with color highlighting in a monitoring terminal app in Go.
Linux Magazine ☛ Kernel News
Chronicler Zack Brown reports on: When a Fix May or May Not Be a Fix; and GNU/Linux Longevity.
Linux Magazine ☛ Redefining Linux's filesystem hierarchy
GoboLinux's revised directory structure just might be the future of Linux.
Linux Magazine ☛ Creating family trees with Gramps
Tune into your past with Gramps, a tool for preserving and sharing your family tree.
Linux Magazine ☛ Safe file sharing with OnionShare
Leverage the Tor network to keep file access anonymous.
Linux Magazine ☛ Install a containerized GNU/Linux with Distrobox
Distrobox uses Docker, Podman, or Lilipod to bundle several distributions in a single container.
Linux Magazine ☛ Linux 6.12 LTS at a glance
For 20 years, the kernel developers maintained real-time support outside the mainline kernel. Now, in GNU/Linux 6.12, real-time support has become an official part of the operating system kernel.
Linux Magazine ☛ News
In the news: Fedora 42 Available with Two New Spins; So Long, ArcoLinux; What Open Source Pros Look for in a Job Role; Asahi GNU/Linux Runs into Issues with M4 Support; Plasma 6.3.4; Akamai Will Host kernel.org; EndeavorOS Mercury Neo; and Dash to Panel Maintainer Quits.
Linux Magazine ☛ Tax reduction
Customers can significantly reduce the tariffs on their software by choosing open source.
Linux Magazine ☛ FOSSPicks
Nate explores the top FOSS including a starship bridge simulator, an offline translator, a stateless password manager, and a de-googled version of Chromium.
Linux Magazine ☛ A cross-platform terminal app
A powerful and stylish open source, cross-platform terminal application.
Linux Magazine ☛ Switching users with su
There are more ways to switch users than you may know. The su command offers security and versatility.
Linux Magazine ☛ Graphical tools for configuring the GRUB2 bootloader
A graphical tool might be your best option for configuring or adapting the GRUB2 boot loader.
Linux Magazine ☛ Knowledge management as a library
BookStack gives even inexperienced users the ability to create documentation and other collections of information in next to no time.
Linux Magazine ☛ Ubuntu 24.04 on the Raspberry Pi
Not just for PCs, Ubuntu 24.04 supports the Raspberry Pi, bringing a fully-fledged Gnome system to the single-board computer. You can even run x86 apps in an emulator on the Pi 5.
Linux Magazine ☛ Customize a retro handheld gaming console with Onion OS
Adding custom firmware to a handheld gaming device enhances your gaming experience and lets you write custom apps. We show you how with Onion OS on a Miyoo Mini Plus.