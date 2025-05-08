news
What Is PureOS? A Beginner’s Guide for iOS, Android, and Windows Users
PureOS is a privacy-focused, secure, and open-source operating system developed by Purism. It’s built on Linux and designed for people who value digital freedom, security, and ethical technology.
If you’re used to using iOS, Android, or Windows, think of PureOS as an alternative that gives you full control over your device—with no ads, no trackers, and no corporate surveillance.