GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

Coming two months after Clonezilla Live 3.2.1-9, the Clonezilla Live 3.2.1-28 release is based on the Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) operating system series and it’s powered by Linux kernel 6.14 to offer users the best possible hardware support when running Clonezilla Live to backup their data.

The UnoNet is a microcontroller board based on the ATmega328PB, designed with the same form factor and pin layout as the Arduino Uno Rev 3. It integrates Ethernet via a W5500 controller and includes a USB Type-C port, RJ45 connector, DC barrel jack, ICSP header, and reset button.

Cerebro is an upcoming clusterboard platform launching on Kickstarter, designed for AI, edge computing, and embedded development. It supports a range of compute modules including Raspberry Pi CM4 and CM5, NVIDIA Jetson, and Radxa CM5, providing a modular base for scalable systems.

The ESP32-C5-DevKitC-1 is another upcoming entry-level development board designed for IoT applications, featuring the ESP32-C5-WROOM-1 module. This board supports key wireless protocols, including Wi-Fi 6 (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), Bluetooth LE 5, Zigbee, and Thread.

April 2025 marked the start of the Open Home Foundation’s second year. Since its launch at the State of the Open Home 2024 event, the Foundation has grown rapidly, gaining broad community and industry support. Last month’s 2025 event highlighted key milestones from its first year and outlined plans for continued development.

The LILYGO T-Echo Lite is a compact wireless development board designed for embedded applications that require long-range communication, positioning, and low-power display capabilities. Built around the Nordic nRF52840 microcontroller, the platform supports a wide range of wireless protocols and is available in several hardware configurations.