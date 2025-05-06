news
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
Desktop/Laptop
Linux Format 001
25-years ago in this month of May, back in 2000 (just after the giant Y2K meltdown that flipped every plane upsidedown) GNU/Linux Format was first published.
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
Season Of KDE 2025 Conclusion
Another year, another successful Season Of KDE for 10 contributors!
This article has been co-written with the input from all contributors.
Distributions and Operating Systems
BSD
Undeadly ☛ The installer now prefers disks over 1GB
Klemens Nanni (kn@) has committed the his proposed change [See previous article] such that the OpenBSD installer now prefers disks over 1GB when prompting for the root disk. The commit message explains the change: [...]
PCLinuxOS/Mageia/Mandriva/OpenMandriva Family
PCLOS Official ☛ PCLinuxOS Recent Updates
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
Nico Cartron ☛ Wireguard on Sailfish OS: where's the configuration file saved?
As usual, posting it on my blog for me, but it will probably be useful to others: I was (re)configuring Wireguard on my X10iii the other day, cause it stopped working after upgrading to Sailfish OS 5.
