Linux 6.7-rc3

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 27, 2023



The diffstat here is dominated by a couple of reverts of some Realtek phy code (accounting for almost a third of the diff).

But ignoring that, it's mostly fairly small, and all over the place. Ethernet drivers, smb client fixes, bpf selftests stand out as bigger areas, but we have random small driver updates (block, gpu, nvme, hid, usb) and some arch fixes (x86, parisc, loongarch, arm64) too. Some misc filesystem fixes.

Shortlog appended, and gives some flavor of what was going on last week.

Linus

Read on