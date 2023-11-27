PipeWire 1.0 Arrives as First Major Release

posted by Arindam Giri on Nov 27, 2023



PipeWire has emerged as the ideal replacement for its predecessor, PulseAudio. With a feature set designed to align closely with modern audio hardware, PipeWire offers a high-performance, flexible, and user-friendly foundation for audio and multimedia on Linux. This project has been going on for 15 years, incorporating lessons from PulseAudio to create a robust solution that addresses the evolving needs of Linux users.

The recent release of PipeWire 1.0 signifies a major step in establishing PipeWire as the go-to solution for handling audio and multimedia on Linux. Let's take a look into the key features that make PipeWire 1.0 a must-have update for everyone.

