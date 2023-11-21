The very earliest days of computing "were heady, indeed," as the whole world realized that "punched-card tabulators governed by wired plugboards" could be replaced by ... "software!" 😲

Very quickly, many different computer manufacturers jumped into the ring – most of them long forgotten. Honeywell, Sperry Rand... (And one other, IBM, whose continuity is only maintained by its brand-name, not by its hardware of the time.)

And from this came yet another realization: "that there needed to be 'a basement line.'" Above the line would be "computer programming as an abstract endeavor." Below the line would be various constantly-evolving hardware implementations. And, sitting precisely on that line, there would be a brand-new thing: "programming languages."

Henceforth, computer programmers would not write their software in "architecture-specific" ways. Instead, they would write for standardized "architecture-abstract" models, trusting a "compiler" would exist which could translate their ideas into architecture-specific executable code on whatever platforms there might be.

As expected, there were many initial candidates – APL, FORTH, FORTRAN, ALGOL – but one that was very decidedly different: COBOL.