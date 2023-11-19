Perl: FOSDEM 2024, Perl Weekly Challenge, and More

Do you waddle the waddle?
Inkscape 1.3.1 is here almost four months after Inkscape 1.3 and adds two new features, namely an option to disable snapping to grid lines and the ability to split text into its letters (characters) while keeping the kerning (letter distances) intact.
Calibre 7.0 arrives more than a year after Calibre 6.0 and introduces the ability to store notes that can contain links, images, as well as rich text formatting for authors, series, publishers, tags, and related elements. Users will be able to search, browse or link these notes within the app or export them as standalone HTML files.
Linux kernel 6.6 was released at the end of October 2023 and it introduces new features like Intel Shadow Stack support, a new task scheduler called EEVDF, improved support for Lenovo IdeaPad, HP, and ASUS devices, USB MIDI 2 gadget support, as well as numerous new and updated drivers for better hardware support.