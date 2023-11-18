today's howtos
Eaton Works ☛ Tapping into a telecommunications company’s office cameras
I have a fun little API flaw worth talking about today. An unauthenticated API endpoint in a major telecommunications company’s office camera system allowed me to tap into the image stream and view the live camera feeds. The company in question is a multi-billion dollar telecommunications company and they explicitly requested anonymity if I were to publish any details regarding the exploit.
University of Toronto ☛ My first Django database migration worked fine
We have a long standing Django application, using SQLite as the database layer because that's easy and all we need at our tiny scale. For as long as we've had the application I've not so much as breathed on its database schema (which is to say its model), because the thought of trying to do any sort of database migration was a bit scary. For reasons outside the scope of this entry, we recently decided that it was time to add some fields to our application model, so I got to (or had to) try out Django's support for more or less automatic database migrations. The whole experience was pretty painless in my simple case, although I had some learning experiences.
TecMint ☛ How to Install PostgreSQL 16 on RHEL-Based Distributions
PostgreSQL is a powerful, highly scalable, open source, and cross-platform object-relational database system that runs on Unix-like operating systems including Linux and Windows OS. It is an enterprise-level database system that is highly reliable and offers data integrity and correctness to users.
In this article, we will explain how to install the latest version of PostgreSQL 16 on RHEL and RHEL-based distributions such as Rocky Linux, AlmaLinux, Oracle Linux, and Fedora using the official PostgreSQL Yum repository.
TecMint ☛ GraphicsMagick – A Powerful Image Processing CLI Tool for Linux
GraphicsMagick is a free open-source, modern, and powerful software suite for processing images. It was initially derived from ImageMagick, however, over the years, it has grown to be a fully independent project, with several improvements and additional features. It runs on all Unix-like operating systems such as Linux, and MacOS, and also runs on Windows.
It offers a useful and efficient assortment of tools as well as libraries that allow for reading, writing, and manipulating your images in more than 92 well-known formats (such as GIF, JPEG, JPEG-2000, PNG, PDF, PNM, and TIFF).
TecMint ☛ How to Change and Secure Default PhpMyAdmin Login URL
By default, the login page of phpmyadmin is located at http://<ip address>/phpmyadmin. The first thing that you will want to do is change that URL. This will not necessarily stop attackers from targeting your server but will lower the risks of a successful break-in.
This is known as security through obscurity and while some people would argue that it is not a safe measure, it has been known to both discourage attackers and to prevent break-ins.