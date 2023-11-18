PostgreSQL is a powerful, highly scalable, open source, and cross-platform object-relational database system that runs on Unix-like operating systems including Linux and Windows OS. It is an enterprise-level database system that is highly reliable and offers data integrity and correctness to users.

In this article, we will explain how to install the latest version of PostgreSQL 16 on RHEL and RHEL-based distributions such as Rocky Linux, AlmaLinux, Oracle Linux, and Fedora using the official PostgreSQL Yum repository.Table of ContentsToggle1. Update Software Package2. Enabling PostgreSQL Repository3. Installing PostgreSQL 16 Server4. Initializing PostgreSQL Database5. Configuring PostgreSQL for Remote Access6. Setting PostgreSQL User Password7. Accessing PostgreSQL DatabaseConclusion