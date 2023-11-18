Games: Raspberry Pi 4, ‘Video Game Addiction’, and the Latest Dozen From Liam Dawe
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ World’s smallest Dance Dance Revolution arcade machine
Having bought the original toy for $25 and gutted it, BigRig Creates went about replacing the internals with a Raspberry Pi 4. Despite our pocket-sized dimensions, we were still a little too big to squeeze inside the arcade cabinet, so after stripping out every extra bit of plastic inside the case, he bit the bullet and gave us a light trim. He bravely removed all the GPIO pins except for a few that are necessary for this build. He had to solder everything directly to the remaining pins, which looked a bit messy, and the case still didn’t shut properly. But the game works!
-
Techdirt ☛ Parents Sue Gaming Companies Over ‘Video Game Addiction’, Because That’s Easier Than Parenting
Video game addiction. Sigh. Big sigh, even. Like, the biggest of sighs. We’ve talked about claims that video game addiction is a documentable affliction in the past, as well as the pushback that claim has received from addiction experts, who have pointed out that much of this is being done to allow doctors to get money for treatments of this affliction out of insurance companies. And, yet, everyone from some of the largest nations of the world down to individual hockey teams have glommed onto this addiction concept in an effort to yoink away any sense of responsibility or culpability from parents of these “addicted” children. And all of this is being done, mind you, in the context of a society that has absolutely adored blaming games of all kinds for all the world’s ills going back to the Bronze Age.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Half-Life 25th Anniversary Update brings Half-Life: Uplink, Steam Deck support
Something many guessed was coming, Valve has released the Half-Life 25th Anniversary Update and it's pretty exciting with lots of goodies.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Inventory Tetris with roguelike exploration and combat Backpack Hero is out now
Just released out of Early Access is Backpack Hero, an intoxicating mixture of backpack sorting that feels like a Tetris shapes sorting-puzzle game with roguelike turn-based combat and exploration that's a thoroughly odd but terribly fun blend.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ SteamOS 3.5.5 rolls out to all Steam Deck owners, plus new Steam Client update
Another big day for Steam Deck owners, as SteamOS 3.5 is finally here with lots of big additions. Plus, Valve also released a fresh Steam Client update.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Bite-sized cafe management sim with a noir-like setting Zipp's Café is out now
In the mood for something a bit smaller and more bite-sized this weekend? Zipp's Café just released and looks nice and chilled. From developer The Wild Gentlemen who also made Chicken Police - Paint it RED!, and the upcoming Chicken Police: Into the HIVE! that takes place in the same world.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Shake up an AI-controlled robotic world in Soul Tolerance releasing in December
Chaosmonger Studio developer of ENCODYA and of the recently released Three Minutes To Eight, has announced the release date of Soul Tolerance as December 11th, 2023. Although, this is only Part 1.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Narrative-focused expansion Astral Planes released for Stellaris
It might be time for my next 100 hour run in Stellaris with the narrative-focused and exciting sounding Astral Planes expansion, along with a free update now available.