Games: Raspberry Pi 4, ‘Video Game Addiction’, and the Latest Dozen From Liam Dawe

Video game addiction. Sigh. Big sigh, even. Like, the biggest of sighs. We’ve talked about claims that video game addiction is a documentable affliction in the past, as well as the pushback that claim has received from addiction experts, who have pointed out that much of this is being done to allow doctors to get money for treatments of this affliction out of insurance companies. And, yet, everyone from some of the largest nations of the world down to individual hockey teams have glommed onto this addiction concept in an effort to yoink away any sense of responsibility or culpability from parents of these “addicted” children. And all of this is being done, mind you, in the context of a society that has absolutely adored blaming games of all kinds for all the world’s ills going back to the Bronze Age.