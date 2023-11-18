Calibre 7.0 arrives more than a year after Calibre 6.0 and introduces the ability to store notes that can contain links, images, as well as rich text formatting for authors, series, publishers, tags, and related elements. Users will be able to search, browse or link these notes within the app or export them as standalone HTML files.

Linux kernel 6.6 was released at the end of October 2023 and it introduces new features like Intel Shadow Stack support, a new task scheduler called EEVDF, improved support for Lenovo IdeaPad, HP, and ASUS devices, USB MIDI 2 gadget support, as well as numerous new and updated drivers for better hardware support.

Yes, you’re reading it right, you can now install the latest and greatest LXQt 1.4 desktop environment on your Lubuntu 23.10 computer in a few easy steps using the official Lubuntu Backports PPA (Personal Package Archive). Lubuntu 23.10 originally came with the LXQt 1.3 desktop environment by default.

The Steam Deck OLED comes almost 1 year and nine months after the original Steam Deck with an LCD screen and introduces faster NVMe SSD storage up to 1TB, a bigger 7.4-inch display that supports HDR (High-Dynamic Range), as well as up to 1,000 nits brightness and 90Hz refresh rate, and a bigger 50Whr battery for up to 12 hours of gameplay.

Coming almost a year after HandBrake 1.6, the HandBrake 1.7 release is here with lots of goodies for Linux users including bit depth and HDR information in video summary, support for native file choosers via xdg-desktop-portal, drag and drop support for video scanning, improved Intel QSV support, Meson support, as well as import and export of XML chapters.