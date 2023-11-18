Initial support for systemd-journal namespaces is available in syslog-ng 3.29. However, only version 4.4.0 allows you to work with multiple namespaces in your syslog-ng configuration.

So, what changed in the latest version of syslog-ng? Previously, you could only configure a single systemd-journal() source in syslog-ng. By default, it collected logs from all namespaces, but you could configure it to collect log messages from a single one exclusively. This means that logs from other namespaces could not be collected by syslog-ng. Version 4.4.0 allows you to use multiple systemd-journal() source drivers in the configuration, as long as each source uses a unique namespace.