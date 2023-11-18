today's howtos
-
What Is Doom Emacs and How to Install It
Doom Emacs provides an easy and approachable way to start with the Emacs environment. It does this by providing you with an editor that is already complete with plugins and working right out of the box. This article will show you how to install Doom Emacs in GNU/Linux as well as configure it for personal use.
-
Beyond -n: Optimizing tcpdump performance, (Thu, Nov 16th)
If you ever had to acquire packets from a network, you probably used tcpdump. Other tools (Wireshark, dumpcap, snort...) can do the same thing, but none is as widely used as tcpdump.
-
Peter Czanik: Working with multiple systemd-journal namespaces in syslog-ng
Initial support for systemd-journal namespaces is available in syslog-ng 3.29. However, only version 4.4.0 allows you to work with multiple namespaces in your syslog-ng configuration.
So, what changed in the latest version of syslog-ng? Previously, you could only configure a single systemd-journal() source in syslog-ng. By default, it collected logs from all namespaces, but you could configure it to collect log messages from a single one exclusively. This means that logs from other namespaces could not be collected by syslog-ng. Version 4.4.0 allows you to use multiple systemd-journal() source drivers in the configuration, as long as each source uses a unique namespace.