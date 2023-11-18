Oracle Linux 9.3 Brings Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel R7U2

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 18, 2023



If you’re searching for a free alternative to RHEL/CentOS, Oracle Linux stands out as one of the top choices you can depend on.

Its reliability, scalability, and performance make it suitable for various applications ranging from running servers and data centers to supporting cloud-based environments.

Following the recent launch of Red Hat Enterprise Linux’s 9.3 version, AlmaLinux was quick to update with its own 9.3 release. Oracle has now joined the trend with the Oracle Linux 9.3 release, so let’s explore the new features in their latest update.

