This week in KDE: Panel Intellihide and Wayland Presentation Time

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 18, 2023



It’s great to see lots of people running the Plasma 6 Alpha release, which has resulted in a spike of bug reports, as we had hoped and expected. So keep at it! Focus is already shifting to bug fixing now that most planned features are merged, with only a few to go. So far I’ve been following a policy of only noting fixes for bugs that affect shipping software, but I might have to change that given the loooong bugfixing window for Plasma 6. Still chewing on it.

Anyway, lots to talk about this week!

Read on