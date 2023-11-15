Tux Machines

The biggest change in Linux kernel 6.7 is the implementation of the bcachefs file system, a copy-on-write (COW) file system for Linux-based operating systems, which is designed to compete with the modern features offered by the Btrfs and ZFS file systems while having the speed and performance of the EXT4 and XFS file systems.

Codenamed “Shamrock Pampas Cat”, the AlmaLinux OS 9.3 release is here almost six months after AlmaLinux OS 9.2 and promises to improve flexibility and reliability, enhance security across hybrid environments, simplify automation and system management, as well as to offer enhanced security and compliance.

Highlights of Blender 4.0 include Node tools as an accessible way for expanding Blender and customizing tools without requiring Python. With this change, Blender now provides specific nodes for controlling tool-specific data and enables geometry node groups to be used as operators from the 3D view menus. Moreover, the “Add Modifier” menu has been changed to a standard menu that includes geometry node assets.

Fwupd 1.9.8 comes just two weeks after fwupd 1.9.7 and includes lots of new features like support uSWID SBoM data with LZMA compressed payloads, a feature flag for non-generic requests that require translations, as well as a DP AUX device subclass, along with a port of the Synaptics MST plugin.

The LXQt 1.4 desktop arrived last week with support for user-defined terminal commands in the PCManFM-Qt file manager, support for audible bells and a new Falcon color scheme in the QTerminal terminal emulator, as well as minimal support for color spaces in the LXImage-Qt image viewer.

Congratulations to Fedora Project! We saw the latest release of Fedora on Tuesday 7 November 2023. This is the thirty ninth release marking twenty years of Fedora which always brings the most advanced technology to empower user's desktop computer, laptop, server and even phone and embedded devices. At Ubuntu Buzz, we are always excited to bring Fedora as a choice other than Ubuntu to our readers. So we present this compilation of download links of Fedora 39 with torrents and checksums for you to quickly grab it and try it out on your machine. Now let's start it together and happy downloading!

"FOSS" is Not a Terminology Strong Enough, We Need Freedom and No Monopolies

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 15, 2023,

updated Nov 15, 2023



Openwashing is a fata morgana and a road to nowhere

THE original goal (or purpose) of technology was to empower people and to act as a force multiplier, e.g. when calculating things or doing chores that machines too can handle, sometimes even faster and more accurately. Nowadays, and more so over time, technology is being leveraged to keep people down, to oppress them.

This statement is hardly controversial as many people can relate and give examples.

There is a lingering issue associated with Free software or watered-down (less freedom) FOSS too, and that's not limited to openwashing as corporate takeover has a similar effect. "Too much of what could have been about FOSS is now infected with Microsoft GitHub or Microsoft ShitGPT," one person told us, citing this new example.

Putting aside how a site called "It's FOSS" promotes things that are not FOSS (e.g. [1, 2]), I regularly witness so-called 'FOSS' that acts more like malware. Mozilla Firefox and Chromium are good examples of that.

I moreover need to constantly remind myself to focus less on the brands and more on the concepts, especially freedom (FOSS as a term encourages focusing on "OS" rather than "F").

Unlike "Open Source" (OS), Freedom (F) is about the users and the developers, not companies. If we don't explain to people why digital and software freedoms matter, they might leave Microsoft only to find some equally bad brand, like Google instead of Microsoft Office (spyware replaced by other proprietary spyware can be bad for Microsoft but also bad for freedom and we get almost nowhere when this happens).

This "is almost always a false dichotomy fallacy," the above person noted, and we wrote about this in recent weeks [1, 2, 3] because Apple and Google are not really substitutes, except in the branding sense.

Microsoft Office vs Google (or vice versa) is just "one specific example but another could be done with less focus on brands," the person said. "The Google vs Microsoft Office is another example of a false dilemma, one specifically intended to exclude Calligra or, more importantly, LibreOffice from mind share. Underneath all that, which they really don't want discussed, would be open standards for productivity software especially in regards to having a universal file format..."

"Then there are the privacy and sovereignty losses that go with "cloud"..."

There is another problem lurking in the shadows though. As the person put it: "The problem is that Microsoft has long since become a political movement with strong aspects of a nasty cult. Those people won't vanish, they will splatter across the market and spread rot from within new institutions."

"Maybe cult deprogramming tactics and methods are thus relevant in addressing Microsoft but keep in mind that it has thoroughly permeated both Congress and the White House in the US during the last 10 years." █