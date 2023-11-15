When It Comes to Windows Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), Including Costs of Security Breaches, the Media Fails Us All

The biggest change in Linux kernel 6.7 is the implementation of the bcachefs file system, a copy-on-write (COW) file system for Linux-based operating systems, which is designed to compete with the modern features offered by the Btrfs and ZFS file systems while having the speed and performance of the EXT4 and XFS file systems.

This week we reached a major milestone on Twitter, 40K followers, and I would like to thank everyone for your continued support. I would also like to thank our donors for their support this week, as well as everyone else for posting comments, linking and sharing our articles, and for sending tips and suggestions.

Codenamed “Shamrock Pampas Cat”, the AlmaLinux OS 9.3 release is here almost six months after AlmaLinux OS 9.2 and promises to improve flexibility and reliability, enhance security across hybrid environments, simplify automation and system management, as well as to offer enhanced security and compliance.

Highlights of Blender 4.0 include Node tools as an accessible way for expanding Blender and customizing tools without requiring Python. With this change, Blender now provides specific nodes for controlling tool-specific data and enables geometry node groups to be used as operators from the 3D view menus. Moreover, the “Add Modifier” menu has been changed to a standard menu that includes geometry node assets.

Fwupd 1.9.8 comes just two weeks after fwupd 1.9.7 and includes lots of new features like support uSWID SBoM data with LZMA compressed payloads, a feature flag for non-generic requests that require translations, as well as a DP AUX device subclass, along with a port of the Synaptics MST plugin.

The LXQt 1.4 desktop arrived last week with support for user-defined terminal commands in the PCManFM-Qt file manager, support for audible bells and a new Falcon color scheme in the QTerminal terminal emulator, as well as minimal support for color spaces in the LXImage-Qt image viewer.

Congratulations to Fedora Project! We saw the latest release of Fedora on Tuesday 7 November 2023. This is the thirty ninth release marking twenty years of Fedora which always brings the most advanced technology to empower user's desktop computer, laptop, server and even phone and embedded devices. At Ubuntu Buzz, we are always excited to bring Fedora as a choice other than Ubuntu to our readers. So we present this compilation of download links of Fedora 39 with torrents and checksums for you to quickly grab it and try it out on your machine. Now let's start it together and happy downloading!

When It Comes to Windows Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), Including Costs of Security Breaches, the Media Fails Us All

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 15, 2023



THE previous post spoke about the financial state of Microsoft, which is not in a good shape at all. The layoffs are a symptom. Techrights published some suppressed details, linking to official and authoritative sources.

When will the world get rid of Microsoft? When will the media openly admit that Microsoft is the cause of so many issues? When will people recognise that computer security is not possible under Windows?

"About the only common theme over the recent months has been that of Windows TCO going unacknowledged or even covered up," one reader said, and "I presume more sites than just University of Michigan have gag clauses in their support contracts."

"Another thing," the reader added, "and I have no hard data for it just observations, is that the writing style for most news articles has changed Perhaps that indicates the mass loss of skilled, trained professionals and their replacement by low dollar lackeys. Or it could indicate an attempt at wasting readers' time as in increasing so-called "engagement" with the page presented. Or both. Apropos the topic of gag clauses: Michigan Lawmakers Signed Nondisclosure Agreements, Can't Discuss Corporate Welfare Scheme. Public institutions may not have secret contracts. That could be fought in court, perhaps starting with FOIA."

This subject will be dealt with using an example some time soon. Here in this site we made a special category for "Windows TCO", trying to do what the media intentionally omits. █