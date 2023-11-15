When It Comes to Windows Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), Including Costs of Security Breaches, the Media Fails Us All
THE previous post spoke about the financial state of Microsoft, which is not in a good shape at all. The layoffs are a symptom. Techrights published some suppressed details, linking to official and authoritative sources.
When will the world get rid of Microsoft? When will the media openly admit that Microsoft is the cause of so many issues? When will people recognise that computer security is not possible under Windows?
"About the only common theme over the recent months has been that of Windows TCO going unacknowledged or even covered up," one reader said, and "I presume more sites than just University of Michigan have gag clauses in their support contracts."
"Another thing," the reader added, "and I have no hard data for it just observations, is that the writing style for most news articles has changed Perhaps that indicates the mass loss of skilled, trained professionals and their replacement by low dollar lackeys. Or it could indicate an attempt at wasting readers' time as in increasing so-called "engagement" with the page presented. Or both. Apropos the topic of gag clauses: Michigan Lawmakers Signed Nondisclosure Agreements, Can't Discuss Corporate Welfare Scheme. Public institutions may not have secret contracts. That could be fought in court, perhaps starting with FOIA."
This subject will be dealt with using an example some time soon. Here in this site we made a special category for "Windows TCO", trying to do what the media intentionally omits. █