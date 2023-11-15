Linux is Catching on Faster in Asia Than in Europe and the Americas
Over in Xi'an (西安市)
THE GNU Project started in the US 40 years ago and Linux started in Europe 32 years ago. In its early days, Linux did not have much involvement by Asian companies/people and the same can be said (to some extent) about GNU. But paradoxically, as we noted the other day, Asia is a lot faster to adopt the GNU/Linux operating system.
This seems not only true on desktops and laptops but also on mobile devices. Let's take large Western economies and compare them to China (Apple is bigger in Japan), starting with Europe:
Here's the US breakdown:
And finally, China:
Remember that Android includes Linux, but does not include freedom (Linux alone does not guarantee freedom).
It looks similar in many other Asian countries and in Africa. █