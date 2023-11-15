Linux is Catching on Faster in Asia Than in Europe and the Americas

Tux Machines

Radxa NX5 development kit starts at $99.00

Radxa previews ZERO 3E Single Board Computer with GbE port

Ubuntu Buzz !

Fedora 39 is Released with Download Links, Torrents and Checksums

Congratulations to Fedora Project! We saw the latest release of Fedora on Tuesday 7 November 2023. This is the thirty ninth release marking twenty years of Fedora which always brings the most advanced technology to empower user's desktop computer, laptop, server and even phone and embedded devices. At Ubuntu Buzz, we are always excited to bring Fedora as a choice other than Ubuntu to our readers. So we present this compilation of download links of Fedora 39 with torrents and checksums for you to quickly grab it and try it out on your machine. Now let's start it together and happy downloading!

9to5Linux

Lubuntu 22.04 LTS Users Can Now Install the LXQt 1.4 Desktop, Here’s How

The LXQt 1.4 desktop arrived last week with support for user-defined terminal commands in the PCManFM-Qt file manager, support for audible bells and a new Falcon color scheme in the QTerminal terminal emulator, as well as minimal support for color spaces in the LXImage-Qt image viewer.

Fwupd 1.9.8 Brings Support for uSWID SBoM Data with LZMA Compressed Payloads

Fwupd 1.9.8 comes just two weeks after fwupd 1.9.7 and includes lots of new features like support uSWID SBoM data with LZMA compressed payloads, a feature flag for non-generic requests that require translations, as well as a DP AUX device subclass, along with a port of the Synaptics MST plugin.

Blender 4.0 Released with Support for AMD RDNA2 and RDNA3 APUs, Node Tools

Highlights of Blender 4.0 include Node tools as an accessible way for expanding Blender and customizing tools without requiring Python. With this change, Blender now provides specific nodes for controlling tool-specific data and enables geometry node groups to be used as operators from the 3D view menus. Moreover, the “Add Modifier” menu has been changed to a standard menu that includes geometry node assets.

AlmaLinux OS 9.3 Is Here as a Free Red Hat Enterprise Linux Alternative

Codenamed “Shamrock Pampas Cat”, the AlmaLinux OS 9.3 release is here almost six months after AlmaLinux OS 9.2 and promises to improve flexibility and reliability, enhance security across hybrid environments, simplify automation and system management, as well as to offer enhanced security and compliance.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 12th, 2023

This week we reached a major milestone on Twitter, 40K followers, and I would like to thank everyone for your continued support. I would also like to thank our donors for their support this week, as well as everyone else for posting comments, linking and sharing our articles, and for sending tips and suggestions.

Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 6.7 Release Candidate

The biggest change in Linux kernel 6.7 is the implementation of the bcachefs file system, a copy-on-write (COW) file system for Linux-based operating systems, which is designed to compete with the modern features offered by the Btrfs and ZFS file systems while having the speed and performance of the EXT4 and XFS file systems.

Linux is Catching on Faster in Asia Than in Europe and the Americas

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 15, 2023,
updated Nov 15, 2023

Over in Xi'an (西安市)

Tranquility: A quiet park in Xi'an

THE GNU Project started in the US 40 years ago and Linux started in Europe 32 years ago. In its early days, Linux did not have much involvement by Asian companies/people and the same can be said (to some extent) about GNU. But paradoxically, as we noted the other day, Asia is a lot faster to adopt the GNU/Linux operating system.

This seems not only true on desktops and laptops but also on mobile devices. Let's take large Western economies and compare them to China (Apple is bigger in Japan), starting with Europe:

Mobile Operating System Market Share Europe

Here's the US breakdown:

Mobile Operating System Market Share United States

And finally, China:

Mobile Operating System Market Share China

Remember that Android includes Linux, but does not include freedom (Linux alone does not guarantee freedom).

It looks similar in many other Asian countries and in Africa.

"FOSS" is Not a Terminology Strong Enough, We Need Freedom and No Monopolies
Openwashing is a fata morgana and a road to nowhere
This week in KDE: Wayland by default, de-framed Breeze, HDR games, rectangle screen recording
Yep you read that right, we’ve decided to throw the lever and go Wayland by default
Hugin 2023.0.0 released!
With Hugin you can assemble a mosaic of photographs into a complete immersive panorama, stitch any series of overlapping pictures and much more
OBS Studio 30 Released with Support for Intel QSV H264, HEVC, and AV1 on Linux
OBS Studio 30 is now available for download coming with exciting new features, as well as numerous other changes and bug fixes for this popular free and open-source screencasting and streaming app.
New Horizons for EL: OpenELA Publishes Package Sources
Bright future for Enterprise Linux with OpenELA’s RHEL-compatible sources for packages now available. More is on the way
WINE 8.20 and Nancy Drew in ScummVM
Emulation-type systems
Kdenlive 23.08.3 released
Kdenlive 23.08.3 continues the stabilization effort of this release cycle in preparation for the Qt6 upgrade
 
When It Comes to Windows Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), Including Costs of Security Breaches, the Media Fails Us All
When will the world get rid of Microsoft?
FreeBSD 14 Release: Best New Features
A round-up of the new features of the major FreeBSD 14 release with download links and upgrade instructions.
10 YouTube Channels Linux Users Should Explore
Exploring YouTube channels to learn Linux? Here are some recommendations for Linux users
Microsoft is in Financial Trouble (Losing Lots of Money on Vapourware and Hype, Partly at Gullible Shareholders' Expense)
Microsoft does not love Linux
People Are Not Buying Many New Phones Anymore (and That's a Problem for Google/Android)
Will more people install freer systems on existing hardware? Like throwing GNU/Linux on an "old" Windows-encumbered PC or some non-Googled (unGoogled) version of 'Android' on an "old" phone?
Android Leftovers
10 years ago, this small Android phone changed smartphones forever
Off-Theme Presents: Graphite
n the second installment of Off-Theme, it’s time to take a look at a global theme that boldly goes for a starkly monochromatic aesthetic and sharp window borders
Canonical releases new low-touch, open-source cloud solution
Canonical, the company behind Ubuntu, has released MicroCloud, which is a low-touch private cloud any business can use
7 Best Free and Open Source Linux Photo Management Software
The purpose of this article is to identify Linux software that helps manage your collection by using a number of different techniques including tagging and albums
Foliate Linux eBook App Ported to GTK4, Adds New Features
Foliate is one of the best ebook readers for Linux and it’s just released a major update
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
Lots of Microsoft damage
Software: Sparky Backlight, Twenty Twenty-Four (WordPress), and More
5 updates about Free software
IBM and SUSE Corporate Stuff
Rancher, NeuVector, and more
Open Hardware/Modding: KiCad and Arduino Projects
Devices and hardware hacking
Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Netdev, and Free Software Directory Meeting
APKs now built on invent
The only remaining Android job on Binary Factory doesn't use Craft
GStreamer 1.22.7 stable bug fix release
Security fixes and more
Android Leftovers
Android’s latest optimizations save up to 95 petabytes of storage globally
Choosing Your Ideal GNU/Linux Distribution and 10 Most Popular GNU/Linux Distros of the Year 2023
Distros in lists
Grants for Operating Systems
Although the previous sections read rather depressing (which admittedly they are to me), I think there are a few takeaways to be had from all this
Programming Leftovers
Raku and more
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO (Breaches)
many stories today
BSD Leftovers
Just two items for today
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux User Space, Late Night GNU/Linux, Going GNU/Linux, Linux Saloon, and More
New episodes
Dumpster Diving, WHAT THE GOLF?, and Steam Deck
3 posts by Liam Dawe
Android Leftovers
Android's Dream of Satellite Connectivity Done Before It Even Began
Linux-based DIN Rail smart controller works with Zigbee, Z-Wave, KNX, and Ajax Systems security solutions
CONNECT Y1 Smart Controller in a DIN Rail gateway running Ubuntu Linux
Doing The Sites Full Time: A Great Decision
Looking back a year later, it was a great decision and it was probably made at the right time
GNU/Linux Ages Well: Reuse, Recycle, Repurpose, Upcycle Etc.
GNU/Linux saves money not just because it costs nothing to "license" a copy (this is often wrongly described as "buying"). It also works well with old computers and old peripherals.
Radxa previews ZERO 3E Single Board Computer with GbE port
Radxa mentions that the ZERO 3E will support operating systems such as Debian, Ubuntu, and Android to suit different applications
GNU/Linux Rises to Almost 6% Market Share in Asia
mostly at the expense of Microsoft/Windows
How to Create Message Box in Python
Learn how you can create a GUI message box in Python in the most simplest way.
Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC Running Linux: Installing Manjaro
This is a multi-part blog focusing on the Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC running Linux
Fedora and Red Hat Kernel 6.6, Fedora GNU/Linux 39 Release Party, and Buzzwords
Some Red Hat news
An Untold History of Thunderbird
To tell the story correctly, we must go back to 2012
Security: Patches and Incidents
More Windows TCO
Linux Foundation (LF) Openwashing
3 new items
Games: Anbernic RG ARC Gaming Devices and Top 100 Steam Games
A pair of Linux gaming reports
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino and Raspberry Pi 5
A pair of new posts
miniDebConf in Uruguay
By Gunnar Wolf and Lisandro Damián Nicanor Pérez Meyer
SavageOS: Arch Linux with Awesome Window Manager
A cool script that builds an Arch Linux system with Awesome Window Manager (AWM).
Cyber Resilience Act and Free Software
2 new articles
OBS Studio 30 Released: An Essential Update for Linux Users
OBS Studio 30 release brings WHIP, redesigned interfaces, and troubleshooting tools for Linux users and more.
Ubuntu for Arm64 laptops (plus RISC kit)
Did you know there's an Asahi flavored Ubuntu? And Debian, too
If you want to try BSD, GhostBSD might be your best bet
GhostBSD is a user-friendly spin of the FreeBSD operating system that makes it possible for anyone to enjoy one of the most stable operating systems around
Moving from Jack+Pulseaudio to Pipewire
My previous setup involved using pulseaudio server with jack
Headbangers, the Fall Guys of Rhythm Games, Reviewed on Linux and Steam Deck
Headbangers is a new party game (think Fall Guys) that combines rhythm mini-games with the concept of large-scale tournaments
Software: MusicPod, Tabby, LibreOffice, and Netplan
Software overviews, updates, views
Programming Leftovers
Ruby, Python, and R
GNU Octave 8.4.0 Released
Octave Version 8.4.0 has been released and is now available for download
Security and Windows TCO
3 stories, including ongoing Windows attacks
MakuluLinux Shift 2023 Released.
The Popular MakuluLinux Shift has just had a Major updated ISO releas
Audiocasts/Shows: TWIL, LINUX Unplugged, Linux Plumbers Conference, and Free Software Security Podcast
4 new episodes
Audacity 3.4 Released with Music Workflows, New Exporter, and More
Audacity 3.4 open-source, free, and cross-platform audio editor software has been released today as a major update that introduces several new features and many improvements.
Android Leftovers
The worst thing has happened to one of 2023’s best Android phones
Steam Deck OLED: Valve’s Latest Innovation
Valve announced its latest innovation in portable gaming, Steam Deck OLED, with a high dynamic range screen and a longer-lasting battery
Youyeetoo X1 review - Ubuntu 22.04 on an Intel Celeron N5095 x86 SBC with a 7-inch touchscreen display
Our review of the Youyeetoo X1 SBC with Ubuntu 22.04 shows that installing an operating system on the board is just as easy as it is on an Intel mini PC or computer
Not Aping the Sister Site
And PCLinuxOS turns 20!
November Bulletins in Tux Machines (So Far)
This can probably go on and on like this for years
Review: Fedora 39
Reviewing a Fedora release is like watching an aging rock band make yet another farewell tour
AM62x Sitara-based SoM with Linux support
The ENGICAM’s EDIMM 2.0 eval board for the i.Core AM62x module is compatible with a 7-inch LCD with capacitive touch-screen, and a choice of Linux or Android BSP/SDK
SoylentNews is in Good Hands Now
it seems like SoylentNews is in safer hands
Today in Techrights
one day's articles
Amazon Making its Own Linux-Based OS to Replace Android
Amazon is reportedly working on its own Linux-based OS to replace Android on its Fire TVs, smart displays, and other non-tablet devices
Apple and Microsoft Abuses, Failures
opposition news
Security: Booking.com, Cracked Yet Again, CISA, and More
Security links
Ubuntu Touch OTA-3 released with support for over two dozen devices (including the PinePhone and PinePhone Pro)
Ubuntu Touch is a mobile Linux distribution designed to run on smartphones and tablets
New release RELIANOID ADC LOAD BALANCER Community Edition v7
We are proud to announce the release of RELIANOID Community Edition v7!
BackBox Linux 8.1 released!
The BackBox Team is happy to announce the updated release of BackBox Linux, version 8.1 codename "Sara"
NuTyX GNU/Linux 23.11.0 available with cards 2.7.1
Spiky and me are happy to announce the new version of NuTyX 23.11.0 and cards 2.7.1
Clonezilla / News: Stable Clonezilla live 3.1.1-27 Released
This release of Clonezilla live (3.1.1-27) includes major enhancements and bug fixes