Linux is Catching on Faster in Asia Than in Europe and the Americas

The biggest change in Linux kernel 6.7 is the implementation of the bcachefs file system, a copy-on-write (COW) file system for Linux-based operating systems, which is designed to compete with the modern features offered by the Btrfs and ZFS file systems while having the speed and performance of the EXT4 and XFS file systems.

This week we reached a major milestone on Twitter, 40K followers, and I would like to thank everyone for your continued support. I would also like to thank our donors for their support this week, as well as everyone else for posting comments, linking and sharing our articles, and for sending tips and suggestions.

Codenamed “Shamrock Pampas Cat”, the AlmaLinux OS 9.3 release is here almost six months after AlmaLinux OS 9.2 and promises to improve flexibility and reliability, enhance security across hybrid environments, simplify automation and system management, as well as to offer enhanced security and compliance.

Highlights of Blender 4.0 include Node tools as an accessible way for expanding Blender and customizing tools without requiring Python. With this change, Blender now provides specific nodes for controlling tool-specific data and enables geometry node groups to be used as operators from the 3D view menus. Moreover, the “Add Modifier” menu has been changed to a standard menu that includes geometry node assets.

Fwupd 1.9.8 comes just two weeks after fwupd 1.9.7 and includes lots of new features like support uSWID SBoM data with LZMA compressed payloads, a feature flag for non-generic requests that require translations, as well as a DP AUX device subclass, along with a port of the Synaptics MST plugin.

The LXQt 1.4 desktop arrived last week with support for user-defined terminal commands in the PCManFM-Qt file manager, support for audible bells and a new Falcon color scheme in the QTerminal terminal emulator, as well as minimal support for color spaces in the LXImage-Qt image viewer.

Congratulations to Fedora Project! We saw the latest release of Fedora on Tuesday 7 November 2023. This is the thirty ninth release marking twenty years of Fedora which always brings the most advanced technology to empower user's desktop computer, laptop, server and even phone and embedded devices. At Ubuntu Buzz, we are always excited to bring Fedora as a choice other than Ubuntu to our readers. So we present this compilation of download links of Fedora 39 with torrents and checksums for you to quickly grab it and try it out on your machine. Now let's start it together and happy downloading!

Linux is Catching on Faster in Asia Than in Europe and the Americas

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 15, 2023,

updated Nov 15, 2023



Over in Xi'an (西安市)

THE GNU Project started in the US 40 years ago and Linux started in Europe 32 years ago. In its early days, Linux did not have much involvement by Asian companies/people and the same can be said (to some extent) about GNU. But paradoxically, as we noted the other day, Asia is a lot faster to adopt the GNU/Linux operating system.

This seems not only true on desktops and laptops but also on mobile devices. Let's take large Western economies and compare them to China (Apple is bigger in Japan), starting with Europe:

Here's the US breakdown:

And finally, China:

Remember that Android includes Linux, but does not include freedom (Linux alone does not guarantee freedom).

It looks similar in many other Asian countries and in Africa. █