Software: BleachBit, Berty, Kitty, Discord

Ubuntu Handbook ☛ BleachBit system cleaner adds Edge, Firefox Snap & Chrome Flatpak Support
BleachBit, the popular free open-source system cleaner application, updates recently with many new features. It’s BleachBit 4.5.1, the beta development release series for the next major 4.6 version. The new release adds new applications support, including cleaning caches for GIMP, FileZilla, and Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Edge.
Linux Links ☛ 6 Best Free GNU/Linux Customer Service Trouble Ticketing Software
A customer service trouble ticketing (or help desk) is an information and assistance resource that helps the resolution of computer related problems. We recommend the finest open source options.>
Medevel ☛ Berty is a Secure Peer-to-Peer P2P Messaging App
Berty is an open, secure, offline-first, peer-to-peer messaging app that offers encrypted and offline communication without a central server. It provides end-to-end encryption, ensuring that even developers, corporations, or governments cannot access user data.
Russell Coker ☛ Russell Coker: Hello Kitty
I’ve just discovered a new xterm replacement named Kitty [1]. It boasts about being faster due to threading and using the GPU and it does appear faster on some of my systems but that’s not why I like it.
A trend in terminal programs in recent years has been tabbed operation so you can have multiple sessions in one OS window, this is something I’ve never liked just as I’ve never liked using Screen to switch between sessions when I had the option of just having multiple sessions on screen. The feature that I like most about Kitty is the ability to have a grid based layout of sessions in one OS window. Instead of having 16 OS windows on my workstation or 4 OS windows on a laptop with different entries in the window list and the possibility of them getting messed up if the OS momentarily gets confused about the screen size (a common issue with laptop use) I can just have 1 Kitty window that has all the sessions running.
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Discord is Now Verified on Flathub, No Longer Unofficial
Discord, the phenomenally popular proprietary chat platform, is now verified on Flathub.
For years, a Discord Flatpak app has been available on Flathub albeit without any official association, approval, or contribution from Discord itself.
However, that’s finally changed.
Being verified on Flathub means an app is published “by its original developer or a third party approved by the developer”, according to Flathub documentation. Verified apps show a checkmark on the Flathub store page to let users know the software in question is legit.
This means users who install Discord from Flathub on Linux can be certain that the Discord app they are installing is legitimate and safe.