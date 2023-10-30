Linux 6.6

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 30, 2023



So this last week has been pretty calm, and I have absolutely no excuses to delay the v6.6 release any more, so here it is.

There's a random smattering of fixes all over, and apart from some bigger fixes to the r8152 driver, it's all fairly small. Below is the shortlog for last week for anybody who really wants to get a flavor of the details. It's short enough to scroll through.

This obviously means that the merge window for 6.7 opens tomorrow, and I appreciate how many early pull requests I have lined up, with 40+ ready to go. That will make it a bit easier for me to deal with it, since I'll be on the road for the first week of the merge window.

Linus

