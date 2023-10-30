today's howtos
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Scala on Ubuntu 22.04
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Scala language on Ubuntu 22.04.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Go on Debian 12
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Go programming language on Debian 12.
Go language, is a programming language developed by Google.
Go is open source language, and it is used widely by developers all around the world.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Perform Stress Test on Your CPU in Ubuntu / Debian
This simple tutorial shows how to do stress test on your CPU in Ubuntu or Debian Linux, either Desktop or Server. Got a new CPU /CPU cooler, or changed your computer environment?
FOSSLinux ☛ 50 Bash Commands Cheat Sheet
The Bash shell is a powerful tool for GNU/Linux users, and knowing the right commands can greatly enhance your productivity. Our cheat sheet offers 50 indispensable Bash commands at a glance, making your tasks more efficient and streamlined.
Make Use Of ☛ How to Fix the Ubuntu "No Wi-Fi Adapter Found" Error
It’s frustrating enough when your computer drops connections or fails to connect to your Wi-Fi network—and it’s easy to wonder if there’s anything you can do at all when dealing with the Ubuntu “Wi-Fi adapter not found” error.
There’s no need to despair: it’s possible to fix Ubuntu Wi-Fi that isn’t working with just a few troubleshooting steps.