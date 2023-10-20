We Don't Need One 'Universal' GNU/Linux (But It's What Ruthless Corporations Want)
Lights out.
THE GNU/Linux community is besieged because accomplished leaders get cast aside to make way for 'suits' from large corporations (or their obedient servants). They see everything around them as a dollar sign and they're definitely not interested in notions like community.
It is our job, collectively, to ensure communities remain in charge of GNU/Linux. We need to avoid being 'absorbed' by corporations or just one company. Several companies try to 'own' everything - not an unprecedented trend or observation by the way.
The issue was recently explained by OpenBSD's founder Theo de Raadt, who said: "The writing has been on the wall a very long time that some people believe their role in the ecosystem is to reduce software choice and push everyone into vertical software monocultures."
The future will be better and safer not when there's some "unified" or "universal" distro of GNU/Linux (or BSD). Seeing what's happening with Android right now is an illuminating and timely glance at what happens when one company controls almost everything - an immense power it will then - sooner or later - use to control everyone (users). █