The monthly KDE Frameworks updates continue and version 5.111 is here as a small release that only fixes a crash affecting the KDE Plasma desktop and KDE apps when they are instructed to use DBus to launch an application with a malformed .desktop file name that is out of compliance with the specifications.

Geany 2.0 has been in developed for the past two years and it introduces experimental support for the Meson build system, a new “Change history” feature in the editor, support for AutoIt and GDScript filetypes, and support for dark-themed friendly colors for compiler messages.

Coming less than two weeks after Ardour 8.0, this first point release is here to improve support for the Novation Launchpad Pro controller by fixing MIDI port names and ensuring it works with all versions of ALSA (Advanced Linux Sound Architecture) on Linux.

The biggest change in the Raspberry Pi Imager 1.8.1 release is the rename of the Advanced Options feature (accessed using the Ctrl+Shift+X keyboard shortcut) to OS Customization, which is now available as a tabbed UI in the application rather than listing all the options in a single window where you had to scroll the view.

Last August, Canada’s Northwest Territories experienced great success along with great tragedy. The remote community of Ulukhaktok launched the Arctic’s first community network in the midst of Canada’s worst forest fire season on record. These contrasting events shed critical light on the importance of lowering barriers to access and preventing Internet fragmentation.

The European Commission is playing politics with the global Internet. It’s time it clearly rejected the idea of “network usage fees” once and for all.

This toggle model was not great and extremely confusing to some users. This and other problems led to the creation of Tor Browser: this article contains more details about this story.

We Don't Need One 'Universal' GNU/Linux (But It's What Ruthless Corporations Want)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 20, 2023



Lights out.

THE GNU/Linux community is besieged because accomplished leaders get cast aside to make way for 'suits' from large corporations (or their obedient servants). They see everything around them as a dollar sign and they're definitely not interested in notions like community.

It is our job, collectively, to ensure communities remain in charge of GNU/Linux. We need to avoid being 'absorbed' by corporations or just one company. Several companies try to 'own' everything - not an unprecedented trend or observation by the way.

The issue was recently explained by OpenBSD's founder Theo de Raadt, who said: "The writing has been on the wall a very long time that some people believe their role in the ecosystem is to reduce software choice and push everyone into vertical software monocultures."

The future will be better and safer not when there's some "unified" or "universal" distro of GNU/Linux (or BSD). Seeing what's happening with Android right now is an illuminating and timely glance at what happens when one company controls almost everything - an immense power it will then - sooner or later - use to control everyone (users). █