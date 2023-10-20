LibreWolf is Better Than Firefox
WITH less than 3% of the browser market by some conservative estimates, Baker has failed Mozilla and Firefox users. But it's a story of betrayal, not failure. I myself am a very early adopter of Firefox and I spent so much of my life promoting it until a few years ago. Nowadays Firefox does not live up to the expectations we had a decade ago. There's a lot of spying, hence the many forks or derivatives, and the roadmap does not look encouraging.
My wife and I both recommend getting LibreWolf instead of Firefox. Ryan at Techrights wrote about it a month ago [1, 2]. LibreWolf uses Gecko is generally compatible with just about every site that's recognising Firefox (sadly some sites no longer support Firefox and won't even hide it anymore). █