The monthly KDE Frameworks updates continue and version 5.111 is here as a small release that only fixes a crash affecting the KDE Plasma desktop and KDE apps when they are instructed to use DBus to launch an application with a malformed .desktop file name that is out of compliance with the specifications.

Geany 2.0 has been in developed for the past two years and it introduces experimental support for the Meson build system, a new “Change history” feature in the editor, support for AutoIt and GDScript filetypes, and support for dark-themed friendly colors for compiler messages.

Coming less than two weeks after Ardour 8.0, this first point release is here to improve support for the Novation Launchpad Pro controller by fixing MIDI port names and ensuring it works with all versions of ALSA (Advanced Linux Sound Architecture) on Linux.

The biggest change in the Raspberry Pi Imager 1.8.1 release is the rename of the Advanced Options feature (accessed using the Ctrl+Shift+X keyboard shortcut) to OS Customization, which is now available as a tabbed UI in the application rather than listing all the options in a single window where you had to scroll the view.

Last August, Canada’s Northwest Territories experienced great success along with great tragedy. The remote community of Ulukhaktok launched the Arctic’s first community network in the midst of Canada’s worst forest fire season on record. These contrasting events shed critical light on the importance of lowering barriers to access and preventing Internet fragmentation.

The European Commission is playing politics with the global Internet. It’s time it clearly rejected the idea of “network usage fees” once and for all.

This toggle model was not great and extremely confusing to some users. This and other problems led to the creation of Tor Browser: this article contains more details about this story.

LibreWolf is Better Than Firefox

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 20, 2023



WITH less than 3% of the browser market by some conservative estimates, Baker has failed Mozilla and Firefox users. But it's a story of betrayal, not failure. I myself am a very early adopter of Firefox and I spent so much of my life promoting it until a few years ago. Nowadays Firefox does not live up to the expectations we had a decade ago. There's a lot of spying, hence the many forks or derivatives, and the roadmap does not look encouraging.

My wife and I both recommend getting LibreWolf instead of Firefox. Ryan at Techrights wrote about it a month ago [1, 2]. LibreWolf uses Gecko is generally compatible with just about every site that's recognising Firefox (sadly some sites no longer support Firefox and won't even hide it anymore). █