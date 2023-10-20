ASEAN and GNU/Linux: 5% in Singapore (Compared to 1% a Decade Ago)
OUR quest to understand where the adoption of GNU/Linux has been high started with Borneo and Sumatra a couple of days ago.
Today we look at the island below, the city-state of Singapore. We were there in 2015 and it seemed very technologically advanced.
As it turns out, more people in that small country are turning to GNU/Linux; consider the trends alone; at the start of the year Windows was measured at just 15% there and GNU/Linux was measured at 5% this past summer on desktops and laptops. If one counts ChromeOS as GNU/Linux, then it's even higher. Being a relatively (for its region) rich country, many people there use Apple, just like in the US (United States Of America), unlike the world in general (brand and class "awareness" help Apple). It turns out that Blackberry was at 35% in the US at one point (for mobile).
Looking outside ASEAN, we're also seeing GNU/Linux at 6% in Albania and GNU/Linux at 5% in Montenegro. The adoption of GNU/Linux is a lot higher in some regions than in others. Nearby, Turkey and Greece [1, 2] also show exceptionally high adoption rates. But we'll be focusing on Asia.
Below one can see GNU/Linux share growing in Singapore over time, based on statCounter. █