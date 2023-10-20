The monthly KDE Frameworks updates continue and version 5.111 is here as a small release that only fixes a crash affecting the KDE Plasma desktop and KDE apps when they are instructed to use DBus to launch an application with a malformed .desktop file name that is out of compliance with the specifications.

Geany 2.0 has been in developed for the past two years and it introduces experimental support for the Meson build system, a new “Change history” feature in the editor, support for AutoIt and GDScript filetypes, and support for dark-themed friendly colors for compiler messages.

Coming less than two weeks after Ardour 8.0, this first point release is here to improve support for the Novation Launchpad Pro controller by fixing MIDI port names and ensuring it works with all versions of ALSA (Advanced Linux Sound Architecture) on Linux.

The biggest change in the Raspberry Pi Imager 1.8.1 release is the rename of the Advanced Options feature (accessed using the Ctrl+Shift+X keyboard shortcut) to OS Customization, which is now available as a tabbed UI in the application rather than listing all the options in a single window where you had to scroll the view.

This toggle model was not great and extremely confusing to some users. This and other problems led to the creation of Tor Browser: this article contains more details about this story.

Last August, Canada’s Northwest Territories experienced great success along with great tragedy. The remote community of Ulukhaktok launched the Arctic’s first community network in the midst of Canada’s worst forest fire season on record. These contrasting events shed critical light on the importance of lowering barriers to access and preventing Internet fragmentation.

The European Commission is playing politics with the global Internet. It’s time it clearly rejected the idea of “network usage fees” once and for all.

ASEAN and GNU/Linux: 5% in Singapore (Compared to 1% a Decade Ago)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 20, 2023



OUR quest to understand where the adoption of GNU/Linux has been high started with Borneo and Sumatra a couple of days ago.

Today we look at the island below, the city-state of Singapore. We were there in 2015 and it seemed very technologically advanced.

As it turns out, more people in that small country are turning to GNU/Linux; consider the trends alone; at the start of the year Windows was measured at just 15% there and GNU/Linux was measured at 5% this past summer on desktops and laptops. If one counts ChromeOS as GNU/Linux, then it's even higher. Being a relatively (for its region) rich country, many people there use Apple, just like in the US (United States Of America), unlike the world in general (brand and class "awareness" help Apple). It turns out that Blackberry was at 35% in the US at one point (for mobile).

Looking outside ASEAN, we're also seeing GNU/Linux at 6% in Albania and GNU/Linux at 5% in Montenegro. The adoption of GNU/Linux is a lot higher in some regions than in others. Nearby, Turkey and Greece [1, 2] also show exceptionally high adoption rates. But we'll be focusing on Asia.

Below one can see GNU/Linux share growing in Singapore over time, based on statCounter. █