SFC and FSFE, Funded by Microsoft, Tell You That Eben Moglen is a Bad Man (They're Wrong)
THERE is a war on the Free Software Foundation, its founder (it was founded in 1985), and basic history (not to mention science, technology, facts, and societal ethics). A lot of this war has been fought by baiting and provocation (expecting a response to be taken out of context).
As noted this morning over at Techrights, after attacking Dr. Richard Stallman (who now has cancer and undergoes chemotherapy) the very same groups that spreadheaded attacks on Dr. Stallman also have a go at Professor Eben Moglen, conveniently recalling some old incident, hoping to somehow 'cancel' Professor Moglen as well.
"More context is needed about why SFC and FSFE are wrong," one reader noted, "and why FSFE is inappropriately misappropriating the very name."
For the Tux Machines audience this may be new, but both SFC and FSFE tried to steal the thunder of SFLC and FSF by basically hijacking their names, misleading people, misrepresenting themselves, and then pretending to be all about "social justice" and thus morally superior to the originals.
The feminist movement was similarly hijacked by corporations and oligarchy. The originals, the grassroots activists, were called "militant" and "radical", then replaced by "moderate" (submissive to power) pawns. Arguably the same happened to the antiwar movement of the 1970s.
Either way, do not believe what SFC and FSFE say. They're mostly opportunistic parasites, but they try to get people's attention based on ignorance of their past and a bunch of nice-sounding "virtue-signalling" like "DEI", leveraging a so-called 'CoC' against anyone who is passionate about Software Freedom rather than raising money from enemies of Software Freedom (both SFC and FSFE raised money from Microsoft in the past). █