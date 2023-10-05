Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
Patrick Cloke: Matrix Live demo on Linearized Matrix
I demoed some of my work at Element on Matrix Live back on August 4th’s This Week in Matrix (and failed to mention it here). I talked a bit about what Linearized Matrix, Element’s effort for the IETF’s “More Instant Messaging Interoperability” (MIMI) working group.
-
FOSS Weekly #23.40: Linux Mint Edge Release, Bad News on RMS, Compiling Kernel and More
Too much Ubuntu? Let me take you with me on my Arch adventures.
-
Development Priorities for 2023/24
We’ve made great progress this summer, as all the pieces of Redox continue to come together to create a complete operating system.
To give a big-picture perspective for where Redox development is headed, here is our view of priorities as of September, 2023.
[...]
Before Redox can reach Release 1.0 status, we need to establish a stable ABI. This means that application binaries will be able to run on future versions of Redox without having to be recompiled. Our approach is to make our C library, relibc, the interface for the stable ABI, and to make relibc a dynamic library. This will allow us to make changes at the system call level without impacting the Redox ABI. Applications will just load the latest relibc at run time.
Work needs to be done on our dynamic library support, as well as to continue to extend relibc functionality. We will also need to change programs that are currently using Redox system calls directly to use relibc instead.
-
"The Open Source Mega Foundations have lost their way"
Listen now (26 mins) | Lunduke's Big Tech Show - October 4th, 2023 - Ep 047
-
KDE Dev-Vlog 6: Punk Rock and Bug Reports
Contributing to KDE sometimes leads to a flood of negative or even insulting feedback. To not get disheartened by this it is important to correctly assess the significance of these comments. One possible stance to take towards these reports can be taken from punk culture.
I hope this video with hand-crafted subtitles will be a valuable resource for people stumbling into this situation in the future. Enjoy the skateboarding clips!