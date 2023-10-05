Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

We’ve made great progress this summer, as all the pieces of Redox continue to come together to create a complete operating system.

To give a big-picture perspective for where Redox development is headed, here is our view of priorities as of September, 2023.

[...]

Before Redox can reach Release 1.0 status, we need to establish a stable ABI. This means that application binaries will be able to run on future versions of Redox without having to be recompiled. Our approach is to make our C library, relibc, the interface for the stable ABI, and to make relibc a dynamic library. This will allow us to make changes at the system call level without impacting the Redox ABI. Applications will just load the latest relibc at run time.

Work needs to be done on our dynamic library support, as well as to continue to extend relibc functionality. We will also need to change programs that are currently using Redox system calls directly to use relibc instead.