Before migrating your application from Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform (JBoss EAP) 7.1 to the latest version, 7.4, you'll first need to consider how to migrate from one server to the other. One aspect that is often overlooked: migrating the server configurations and all the features installed in the current server to the new one.

The JBoss Server Migration Tool helps migrate server configuration files ( standalone.xml and domain.xml ) to the new installation. This saves precious time manually testing and migrating the server migrations.