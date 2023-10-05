today's howtos
-
How to Install Samba Server on Rocky Linux 9 / AlmaLinux 9
In this post, we will explain how to install Samba Server on Rocky Linux 9 or AlmaLinux 9 step-by-step.
Install and Use Yay on Arch Linux
Yay is one of the most popular AUR helper for dealing with packages from Arch User Repository. Learn to install it in Arch Linux.
How to Fix ‘The Repository Does Not Have a Release File’ on Debian or Ubuntu
If you encounter the error message “The repository does not have a release file” on Debian or Ubuntu, then it typically means that the repository you are trying to access does not have the necessary metadata files.
How to migrate server configurations to JBoss EAP 7.4
Before migrating your application from Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform (JBoss EAP) 7.1 to the latest version, 7.4, you'll first need to consider how to migrate from one server to the other. One aspect that is often overlooked: migrating the server configurations and all the features installed in the current server to the new one.
The JBoss Server Migration Tool helps migrate server configuration files (
standalone.xmland
domain.xml) to the new installation. This saves precious time manually testing and migrating the server migrations.