news
Red Hat on Slop, WordPress, and Kernel (Linux)
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Red Hat ☛ Multitenant Hey Hi (AI) inference with dynamic resource allocation on OpenShift [Ed: Slop promotion from Red Hat is the "new Linux"]
If you've ever watched your cloud bill skyrocket because a single 15 GB model claimed an entire 80 GB NVIDIA H100 all to itself—or if you've had to wait in a long queue because a colleague locked down a whole GPU node for a light testing task—you know the pain of GPU waste. Standard Kubernetes allocation treats GPUs as an all-or-nothing resource. But when you are running modern models like Llama 3.1 8B, you shouldn't have to choose between massive hardware bills and frustrated developers.
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Red Hat ☛ One kernel feature, 93% system throughput gone: A Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux 10.2 kernel regression and how to mitigate it
TL;DR — During performance validation of Red Hat Enterprise GNU/Linux 10.2, we identified a kernel scheduler regression that reduced system throughput by up to 93% on multi-NUMA instance types. The regression is bimodal: Workloads either run at full speed or experience severe CPU work starvation. Eliminate this throughput collapse at runtime without rebooting by disabling the
NI_RANDOMscheduler feature:
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Red Hat ☛ Stop patching and build a better WordPress stack with Red Bait Hardened Images
Deploy WordPress on Red Hat Hardened Images and image mode for Red Hat Enterprise Linux to spend less time fighting vulnerabilities, and more time shipping features.
If you've ever inherited a poorly executed WordPress deployment, then you already know the pain of a general-purpose server with a package list that sprawls across things you never asked for and wouldn't miss. A CVE scanner pings you every other week about something installed in 2019 that nobody remembers touching. A production environment that has drifted so far from what anybody intended that "just redeploy it" is not a real option anymore.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Dynamic troubleshooting with guarded command execution in the MCP server for Red Hat Enterprise Linux [Ed: Slop promotion]
In its initial release, MCP server for RHEL provided a predefined set of read-only tools. This provides strong boundaries, but it can limit the ability of AI tools to perform dynamic, real-world troubleshooting to find the root cause of complex issues. Real-world troubleshooting frequently requires taking action. When an outage or issue occurs, administrators often need to execute exploratory steps, such as restarting a service or adjusting a configuration file, to help determine root cause.