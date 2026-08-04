news
Security and Windows TCO
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LWN ☛ Security updates for Monday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (.NET 10.0, .NET 8.0, .NET 9.0, fence-agents, kernel, kernel-rt, openssh, osbuild-composer, perl-Archive-Tar, perl-DBI, perl:5.32, pipewire, python-pillow, qemu-kvm, unbound, and vim), Debian (chromium, incus, kernel, kissfft, libgd2, libmodbus, libssh, node-tar, php8.4, poppler, python-authlib, sslh, and starlette), Fedora (borgbackup, coturn, curl, exim, fuse-overlayfs, gh, GitPython, goaccess, lemonldap-ng, libgit2, nextcloud, nsd, php, postgresql16, python3.12, rabbitmq-server, rust-libgit2-sys, and xen), Mageia (bluez, firmware, kernel, kmod, wireless-regdb), Oracle (buildah, compat-libtiff3, dovecot, fence-agents, firefox, gimp, glibc, grafana, gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free, java-25-openjdk, kernel, libgcrypt, libtiff, libXfont2, nodejs24, nodejs:22, nodejs:24, openssh, openssl, PackageKit, pipewire, python-pillow, rest, sssd, vim, and yelp), SUSE (bind, chromium, dnsdist, gdk-pixbuf-loader-libheif, gio-branding-upstream, google-guest-agent, govulncheck-vulndb, GraphicsMagick, ignition, ImageMagick, keybase-client, kronosnet, libblkid-devel, libntpc1, libpng16, nano, openssh, openssl-1_0_0, openssl-3, openvpn, PackageKit, perl-mojolicious, php8, python-nltk, python313-asteval, python313-certifi, python313-GitPython, python313-huggingface-hub, rsyslog, tomcat, tomcat10, tomcat11, traefik2, valkey, warewulf4, webkit2gtk3, and yq), and Ubuntu (linux-intel-iotg).
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LWN ☛ SQLite Critical CVEs or LLM Slop? (JFrog blog)
The JFrog blog examines
some reported vulnerabilities in SQLite, some of which made their way
into high-profile vulnerability databases, that turned out to be entirely
fabricated by LLMs.
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Security Week ☛ N‑able Patches Vulnerability Exploited to Hack N-central Servers
The N‑central vulnerability CVE-2026-18577 has been exploited in the wild after threat actors found a patch bypass.
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Security Week ☛ Recent SonicWall Vulnerabilities Exploited in Ransomware Attacks
The INC Ransomware gang has been targeting vulnerable SMA1000 appliances for root access and lateral movement.
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Security Week ☛ Brinks Home Discloses Data Breach as Hackers Leak Files
The physical security firm says its alarm monitoring and system functionality have not been affected.
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Security Week ☛ Cyberattack Hits Liechtenstein’s Register of People Behind Companies and Foundations
The list of people behind companies, foundations and trusteeships is part of efforts to combat money laundering and terror financing.
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OPSWAT Enhances Metascan™ with BKAV Pro: A Major shift for Linux Security?
OPSWAT has integrated BKAV Pro as a selectable custom engine in Metascan™ Multiscanning Linux packages on MetaDefender Core™, available across both 5-engine and 10-engine tiers [1][1]. The move expands detection breadth on Linux at a moment when the Software Lifecycle Engineering market is projected to reach $343.97B by 2028 at a 15.4% CAGR [2]. With CTO-level budget ownership of supply chain security now reported by 59% of organizations [3], multi-engine scanning decisions are landing at the strategic level.
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RedHat Linux Kernel Multiple Vulnerabilities
Multiple vulnerabilities were identified in RedHat Linux Kernel. A remote attacker could exploit some of these vulnerabilities to trigger security restriction bypass, remote code execution, denial of service condition, sensitive information disclosure and elevation of privilege on the targeted system.
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Windows TCO / Windows Bot Nets
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Security Week ☛ Russian State APT Linked to Recent Public Wi-Fi Gateway Hacking
Midnight Blizzard has been stealing Abusive Monopolist Microsoft account credentials via compromised Wi-Fi networks at hospitality organizations.
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Confidentiality
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Security Week ☛ River Bank Says Hackers Deleted Data Stolen in Ransomware Attack
The bank holding company was hacked in June, but the investigation into the incident continues.
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