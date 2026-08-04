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KDE Plasma 6.7.4 Is Out to Improve Spectacle, Discover, and Emoji Selector
Coming three weeks after KDE Plasma 6.7.3, the KDE Plasma 6.7.4 release is here to improve the Spectacle screenshot utility to detect QR codes in screenshots when you click the “Annotate” button from the notification bubble, and improve the Emoji Selector window to accommodate its sidebar without scrolling.
KDE Plasma 6.7.4 also adds support for apps that use the global shortcuts portal to rename their shortcuts by requesting to re-register them, and restores the ability to change the desktop wallpaper and apply Plasma settings to the Plasma Login Manager for users who upgraded from KDE Plasma 6.6.