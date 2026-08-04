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Beak Time, Big Time
Some months ago we changed the feeding habits of the birds and they've quickly adapted. Their visiting schedules are tailored around when we're typically home and awake. In mornings we used to give them "Big Time" (two full jars of seeds), but now the "Big Time" happens in the streets, where they await the clapping and then storm the spilled seeds.
When winter arrives and food becomes more scarce (in nature) we'll need to change the cycles and habits once more. This year has thus far been impacted by a horrible drought. It is awful for agriculture and will result in further price hikes (sharp ones for food). █
Image source: Dancer wearing raven mask with coat of cormorant skins.