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FFmpeg 9.0 “Lei” Open-Source Multimedia Framework Officially Released
Dubbed “Lei” and coming about a year after FFmpeg 8.0, the FFmpeg 9.0 release is here to extend AMF Color Converter (vf_vpp_amf) HDR capabilities, add LCEVC track muxing support in the MP4 muxer, add a v360_vulkan filter, add an AMF Frame Rate Converter (vf_frc_amf) filter, along with AMF hardware memory mapping support.
FFmpeg 9.0 also introduces APV Vulkan hardware acceleration, HE-AAC 960 decoding (DAB+), SMPTE 2094-50 metadata support and passthrough, ProRes RAW VideoToolbox hardware acceleration, a bitstream filter to split Dolby Vision multi-layer HEVC, and a Playdate video encoder and muxer.