news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
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Sacha Chua ☛ 2026-08-03 Emacs news
I particularly enjoyed the tweaks for EWW (Emacs Web Wowser) in this edition. Could be fun to take whatever page you're looking at in a different application and open it within Emacs, with syntax highlighting and maybe even the ability to copy or execute bits of code more easily. Could be handy during your search for knowledge, which is incidentally the Emacs Carnival theme for August. Enjoy!
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Web Browsers/Web Servers/Feed Readers
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Matt Birchler ☛ Dia becomes Arc
PS in the featured image above, Arc is on the left, Dia is on the right. They really have spent the last couple years turning Dia into Arc in basically every way.
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Andrew Shell ☛ Enhancing FreshRSS with rssCloud Support
I’ve been using FreshRSS for a while as a backend for NetNewsWire and decided to finally create an extension to add rssCloud support.
This not only does what you’d expect: subscribe to feeds that support rssCloud <cloud> elements. But it also supports subscribing via HTTPS when port 443 or the protocol “https-post” are specified. It even looks for the latest and greatest element from Dave Winer’s source namespace.
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Mozilla
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Firefox Tooling Announcements: Firefox Profiler Deployment (August 3, 2026)
The latest version of the Firefox Profiler is now live! Check out the full changelog below to see what’s changed: [...]
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Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
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Document Foundation ☛ Community Member Monday: Karl-Heinz Gruner
Today we’re talking to Karl-Heinz Gruner, who has been supporting the LibreOffice community at events in Germany and recently became a member of The Document Foundation, the non-profit behind the suite: Tell us a bit about yourself! I live in Middle Franconia, near Nuremberg.
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