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Lean Rada ☛ Baking physics in CSS via linear() abuse
One way to do this is to precalculate the keyframes to replay with CSS, but a high quality replay would normally require a heavy amount of generated CSS to be loaded and parsed. I found a way to highly compress this precalculated CSS to a manageable size.
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Artyom Bologov ☛ New Declarative Website Menu with Invoker Commands and noscript Hacks!
So I read David Bushell’s post on Invoker Commands and it got me inspired! (In short: Invoker Commands API is a way to send events and open dialogs without JS.) I wanted to make a menu like that for my own site. However, I had important principal requirements for it:
• It has to display an alternative full-length menu when JS is off or Invoker Commands are unsupported.
• It should work on a multitude of screens.
• It should be simple and HTML+CSS only.
This post is a description of a technique I settled on.
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dwaves.de ☛ howto vpn tunnel all traffic from LAN to WAN (WIFI) to srv via wireguard
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install proprietary trap AWS CLI on Fedora 44
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Cockpit on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
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ID Root ☛ How To Install KVM on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Setting up a hypervisor on a brand-new LTS release always comes with a bit of hesitation.
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