5 Common Mistakes People Make When Switching To Linux

Firefox 153.0.1 is here to fix an issue with audio going silent on some music and audio streaming websites after pausing and resuming playback, a crash that occurred when a web page loaded a frame using a javascript: address, and an issue with View Page Source failing to load blob: documents.

Coming ten days after the previous Linux kernel security update, which only fixed 12 vulnerabilities that may lead to a privilege escalation, denial of service, or information leaks, the new Debian 13 Linux kernel security update is a massive one, and it patches no less than 68 security vulnerabilities in the Linux 6.12 LTS kernel.

The biggest change in the AerynOS 2026.08 release is that the underlying OS is now powered by the latest and greatest Linux 7.1 kernel series. As expected, this change alone should provide AerynOS users with slightly faster performance, better hardware support, and some other enhancements.

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Rhythmbox 3.5 comes almost ten years after Rhythmbox 3.4, and almost ten months after Rhythmbox 3.4.9, which was the last update in the 3.4 series. This major update introduces support for finding lyrics using in sidecar .lrc files, embedded in Ogg Vorbis files, and the lrclib.net website.

Coming three weeks after KDE Plasma 6.7.3, the KDE Plasma 6.7.4 release is here to improve the Spectacle screenshot utility to detect QR codes in screenshots when you click the “Annotate” button from the notification bubble, and improve the Emoji Selector window to accommodate its sidebar without scrolling.

This comes as great news after HP, Dell, and Lenovo announced earlier this year their support for the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS), which provides a portal for device firmware updating on Linux-based operating systems via the fwupd software.

That's why it's important to have a large and healthy pool of volunteers always available. To achieve that, Snowflake has to be easy to use and deploy, ideally on the devices and with the services they already use.

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5 Common Mistakes People Make When Switching To Linux

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Aug 04, 2026



Switching operating systems used to be a challenge, like moving to a different country where nobody speaks the same language. That reputation stuck to Linux for decades, but the reality today is completely different. Modern Linux distributions have become so user-friendly that a complete beginner can go years without touching the terminal window on their PC or laptop. The graphical interfaces are polished, the app stores are straightforward, and the days of wrestling with cryptic configuration files are largely behind us. Linux can do things Windows simply can't, from deep system customization to centralized software repositories that update every installed application with a single click.

The numbers back this up. A 79-year-old with zero Linux experience and a language barrier was able to use Ubuntu without issue, which says more about how far the platform has come than any benchmark ever could. Linux is also more secure, provides far more privacy, and frees users from vendor lock-in, making it a solid alternative. But, enthusiasm without preparation leads to avoidable frustrations, and there's a handful of classic missteps that trip up new users every time. Here's five common mistakes to avoid when switching to Linux.

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