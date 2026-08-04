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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 04, 2026



Quoting: I stopped using Ubuntu for self-hosting and traded it for this lightweight alternative —

Alpine is a Linux distro that takes minimalism to the extreme. Under the hood, it is built on musl, BusyBox, and OpenRC rather than glibc, GNU coreutils, and systemd. By swapping out the heavy GNU toolchain for lighter alternatives, Alpine strips away the bloat that is almost necessary in general-purpose distributions.

It doesn't come with any of the other usual bloat either, which means that the base image is tiny—only 5MB—and an installed Alpine distro will land somewhere between 50MB and 150MB. For comparison, the Ubuntu Server image is around 3GB, and requires 5GB of free disk space to install. You can sometimes get it down to about a gigabyte.

That makes Alpine Linux literally a few orders of magnitude smaller than Ubuntu.