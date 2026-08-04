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Exploring Change
This photo has a sort of nostalgic feel to it. On that chair, in that 'office', half a decade ago I made almost all my videos (maybe 80% of them) and published a lot of high-impact articles. It's also where I kept myself safe or sheltered from COVID-19 for nearly 4 years (eventually my wife and I both got infected) after leaving the gym/spa. Many things we thought might last forever came to an end. Coronavirus was the "trigger".
Months after I left that 'office' I also quit my job (I had planned to for years already) and in August of the same year we moved Tux Machines to an SSG that we had developed.
Remember: nothing lasts forever. Explore change. █
Image source: Battle Station 2021