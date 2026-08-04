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GNOME: Slop Flooding GNOME Extensions, GNOME Document Viewer 51 Beta, GNOME Mutter 51 Beta, Dropbeat, and Future of GNOME Boxes
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It's FOSS ☛ AI Slop Keeps Flooding GNOME Extensions, So They Wrote a Manual for Bots Instead
The same low-quality Hey Hi (AI) patterns kept showing up in submissions even after GNOME updated its review guidelines in December.
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Ubuntu Handbook ☛ GNOME Document Viewer 51 Beta Added Visual Signatures Support
GNOME Document Viewer, aka Papers, released new 51 Beta version one day ago. The new version of this GNOME core application for reading PDF / DejaVu documents as well as Comic Books archives introduced visual signature support.
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Ubuntu Handbook ☛ GNOME Mutter 51 Beta Added Native Background Blur
Mutter, the window manager and Wayland compositor used by GNOME, released new 51 Beta version today. The new version of this GNOME component that manages windows, handles input devices, and draws the desktop, added support for Wayland ext-background-effect-v1 protocol.
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OMG Ubuntu ☛ Dropbeat is yet another flashy music controller for GNOME Shell
Dropbeat is a new riff on an old tune, a panel-based music applet for GNOME Shell that gives you an alternate way to pause, play and skip tracks in MPRIS-friendly GNU/Linux media players. Applets of this ilk are legion, and this panel applet doesn’t do anything that different to ones you may have tried in the past or currently use (for all the bells and whistles, try the Dynamic Music Pill extension instead). But it does do some things differently.
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GNOME ☛ Felipe Borges: The Future of GNOME Boxes
I have spent the last two years rebuilding GNOME Boxes from the ground up, driven by three main factors. I spoke extensively about this effort in my recent GNU/Linux App Summit, GUADEC 2025 and 2026 talks, but today I am excited to share the result for general testing.